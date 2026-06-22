5 Weirdest Spider-Man Villains Of All-Time, Ranked

Over sixty years have passed since the spectacular Spider-Man first swung into action in the pages of "Amazing Fantasy" #15. The wall-crawling superhero has fought some of the most powerful villains in Marvel Comics, from the terrifying Green Goblin — the father of Peter Parker's best friend and the murderer of his first love –– to Venom, the sinister alien symbiote who once used Spider-Man as his human host.

But Spider-Man has appeared in thousands of comics over the decades, and not every villain can be as memorable as Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, or even the Hypno-Hustler. He's also fought incredibly creepy villains like The Thousand – a hivemind of radioactive spiders who wear their human victims like skin-suits — as well as some of the dumbest villains of all time. That doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the bizarre, baffling, and just plain weird villains in Spider-Man's expansive rogues' gallery. Look out, true believers, because we've assembled a list of these bewildering baddies. Here are the weirdest Spider-Man villains of all time, ranked.