Toy Story 5's Most Emotional Scene Echoes A Classic Futurama Episode

Contains spoilers for "Toy Story 5"

"Toy Story 5" is more uneven than its predecessors, but the Toy Story franchise hasn't lost its ability to make grown adults shed tears. Tom Hanks has been hyping the moment (via The Hollywood Reporter) when Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) gets mocked by the other girls in a chat room as one of the series' "most heartbreaking scenes." That scene is undoubtedly intense, but maybe a bit too on-the-nose and didactic to fully live up to the hype — and it can't surpass the heartbreak of the "When She Loved Me" sequence from "Toy Story 2," one of the all-time tear-jerking moments in animation.

Arguably the most effective such scene in "Toy Story 5" directly follows up on "When She Loved Me," in a way that's not heartbreaking but heartwarming. Jessie (Joan Cusack), still traumatized over her abandonment by her first owner Emily, has found herself at Emily's old house. When she makes her way to the tree that Emily used to swing on, she notices words carved in the tree that she didn't remember: "Jessie was here." Digging up and opening a box buried by the tree, she finds out that Jessie was also the name of Emily's daughter. The cowgirl realizes the impact she made on Emily lasted beyond their brief time together.

It's a beautiful moment that will have viewers reaching for their tissues. It will also remind some of those viewers of when a very different cartoon made them cry for similar reasons: the "Futurama" episode "The Luck of the Fryrish."