Toy Story 5 Makes The Franchise's Toy Rules More Confusing Than Ever

Contains spoilers for "Toy Story 5"

Does a Roomba have a soul? Do action figures need to eat? These are the sorts of questions you start asking when you watch the "Toy Story" movies a little too closely. See, when you make one animated movie in 1995 about toys that come to life to make their kid's life as happy as possible, everything is just a fun idea. But by the time you hit five movies, you've created lore, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Referring to "Toy Story" as a fantasy franchise may sound both absurd and hilarious, but definitionally, that's what we're working with here.

"Toy Story 5" is a lot of fun, but it also brings the most confusing additions to the franchise's toy rules yet with its focus on electronic and battery-powered toys and devices. These aren't entirely new, to be fair: Even Buzz Lightyear himself is a battery-powered toy, with tons of light and sound effects. The earlier movies are full of references to batteries as well. But in "Toy Story 5," the level to which such a power supply is necessary for different toys becomes a lot more confusing.

Then there's the matter of what constitutes a toy in the first place. "Toy Story 4" is all about this idea, with Forky being completely inanimate matter until Bonnie sticks a couple of googly eyes on him and turns him into her new favorite toy. But does that rule apply for everything? Does the mere inclusion of an object in play imbue it with sentience? Does a Roomba, indeed, have a soul?