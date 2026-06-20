At Just 24, Kevin Smith Made The Indie Comedy That Turned Him Into A Cult Favorite

Filmmaker Kevin Smith knows how to make his audience laugh with his quirky and sharp dialogue. While the characters of View Askewniverse are widely known now, it all kicked off with an indie darling back in 1994, when Smith was only 24 years old. That film was "Clerks," which Smith made after maxing out several credit cards, pawning off his comic book collection, borrowing money from his family, and using paychecks from his day job.

From a plot perspective, "Clerks" is nothing more than a window into the lives of best friends and store clerks Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson). It isn't so much what they do here, but what they say, as they unpack all the happenings in their lives to pass the time while occasionally engaging with customers.

Widely regarded as Kevin Smith's best movie, "Clerks" simultaneously captures the slacker culture of the '90s and how people really feel about their day jobs. Plus, it boasts highly quotable and memorable exchanges between its characters. When Dante asks Randal, "Why do I have this life?" his pal quips back, "Have some chips. You'll feel better."