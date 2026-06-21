5 Most Disturbing Horror Movies Of The 1990s, Ranked

While the 1980s were a Golden Age of slasher movies, horror went in several different directions the following decade. The biggest slasher movies of the 1990s turned out to be satirical — either full-on comedies like "Scream" or winking, teen-centric takes on popular horror like "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Urban Legend."

The genre also shifted in a significantly more psychological direction, producing several phenomenal films that blended the boundaries of what horror could be. Movies like David Fincher's serial killer masterpiece "Se7en" still get fans arguing about genre definitions; is it really a horror movie if it's also a mystery? Is it horror if it's also a thriller? (The answer to both, by the way, is a resolute "yes!") While the most disturbing horror movies of the '90s may not have been as gleefully gory as their counterparts the previous decade, that also means they're somewhat more elegant, more insidiously strange, and more mind-bending than twisted.

They are, however, all disturbing. As humanity approached the new millennium, moviegoers grappled with the state of society, taking a look around and finding each other quite frightening. The movies below vary greatly in tone and approach, but they all have one thing in common: They mine horror from mundanity, insisting that scares can come from the most ordinary-seeming parts of life.