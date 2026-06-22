5 TV Shows Every Kid Should Watch At Least Once

Many kids remember hearing their parents reminisce about the media they grew up watching. If they're really involved, they might even try to show their children their own beloved media of yesteryear, hoping they'll find it funny or endearing (or, at the very least, not cringeworthy). Then, those kids become adults and perhaps have children of their own, realizing that their parents wanted to share their childhood media with them to reconnect with their own inner child. Now that I'm a parent myself, I understand that sharing that part of yourself with your kids is vulnerable in a special way.

I was a child when the Boomerang channel was showing Hanna-Barbera classics like "The Flintstones," "The Jetsons," and "Scooby-Doo." My mom would tell me about watching these cartoons as a kid and how much she enjoyed them, and I even recall her buying me a VHS tape of "Schoolhouse Rock!" and forcing me to watch it. Though I initially resisted, I came around to liking many of the songs. I still remember my multiplication tables thanks to the catchy tunes on that VHS.

I recall the shows of my childhood with the same fondness my mother did hers, and I'm eager to share them with my toddler. Having surveyed the landscape of kids' TV today, along with my own rosy memories, here are five shows I believe every kid should watch at least once.