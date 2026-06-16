5 Best War Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

When you look at the genre of war films, there are a massive number of classics. Aside from dads single-handedly keeping it in business, they're filled with narrative components essentially guaranteed to elicit emotion. But perhaps because there are so many classic war movies, many have flown under the radar — with "Saving Private Ryan" and "The Great Escape" sucking up a lot of oxygen, there's less room for smaller productions.

Foreign films, independent ventures, and movies that were simply overshadowed by more bombastic efforts are often forgotten, even though they're often just as impactful as their better-known counterparts. The following films explore some of the most complex issues of war without the renown of other productions in the same genre. If you're looking for a new take on World War II — or even an entirely different conflict (there are war films that don't take place in the 1940s, we promise) — these movies are a great place to start.