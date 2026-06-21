5 Cult Classic '80s Sci-Fi Shows That Deserve More Attention
The '80s was utterly laden with obscure sci-fi hidden gems that never quite managed to attain cult status, but really ought to have. Whether they floundered for a few seasons in syndication, failed to attain a foothold in the public conscious, or were later rediscovered through word of mouth, they were creative, thought-provoking, and tragically ignored.
It was harder back in the 1980s to find a small-time show floating about in syndication versus searching the world wide web for one. Bootlegs were made through VHS tapes, or by recording audio by pressing a tape recorder against TV speakers. Therefore, lots of shows were missed overtime and left to perish, unless they were lucky enough to get a grass roots mail-in campaign going.
There's no time like the present to revisit these underrated sci-fi cult TV shows. Here are five that aired at some point in the 1980s which have since been long forgotten about by average viewers and geeks everywhere.
The Twilight Zone (1985)
No, we're not talking about Rod Serling's classic anthology series from the mid-century, but a mid-80's semi-syndicated series that transported the master's themes and ideas into a new era. This underrated reboot, up there with the must-watch original "Twilight Zone" episodes, lasted for a surprisingly long time — three seasons, from 1985 to 1989, split between CBS and first-run syndication. Perhaps because its reception was initially quite positive, but ratings soon spiraled downward. Nowadays, it's fondly remembered for being boundary-pushing, unique and edgy — all things that the original series did effortlessly as well.
As with the original "Twilight Zone," the program doesn't feature a regular cast of characters. Instead a series of vignettes are presented, telling thrilling, tender, and horrifying stories in which the human condition bashes face-first into the surreal. Sometimes they conclude in oddly happy ways, while others end with trauma and death. But each story is definitely a trip beyond the realm of sight and sound.
Starman
"Starman" is one of John Carpenter's most overlooked science fiction films, and the television show based off it is even more obscure. Lasting for a single season on ABC, the series gives us a flash-forward look at the life of the titular alien, with Robert Hayes taking over the role from Jeff Bridges. It's charming and sweet — like "The Incredible Hulk," with a skosh of "Silver Spoons."
The television version of "Starman" takes place 15 years after the end of the movie. The alien returns to our planet and reassumes the identity of Paul Forrester, the dead photojournalist whose appearance he took during his previous trip to earth. Paul looks up his now-teenage son, Scott Hayden Jr. (Christopher Daniel Barnes) and they embark on a mission to find Scott's missing mom, Jenny, played here by Erin Gray instead of Karen Allen. They must also dodge the U.S. government as they travel the country, trying to lead as normal lives as they can.
The Highwayman
Think of "The Highwayman" as "Mad Max" with an even bigger attitude. Another one-season wonder, this time on NBC, the post-apocalyptic series grew out of a successful television film. Viewers reliving its brief run will probably be bowled over by the audaciousness of the program at large. It's a bold show that deserved way better than what it got.
Set in "a world beyond just now" — or so William Conrad's opening narration informs us — the future is still being governed by old laws that don't fit the modern crimes being staged all over the world. Law and order on those grey margins is maintained by The Highwaymen, who guard humankind and protect the innocent. Sam J. Jones is the central Highwayman, who roams the world in a high-tech truck that would make K.I.T.T. from "Knight Rider" green with envy. The machine even hides a sports car and can turn invisible. In it, the Highwayman goes from place to place righting wrongs with his band of allies.
The Hitchhiker
Another early HBO show that's been largely wiped from the cultural memory, "The Hitchhiker" lasted for six seasons and was popular with science fiction and horror fans back in the 1980s. It even had a run as a USA Network original after HBO stopped airing it — with all of the gore, blood, and nudity cut out, naturally. It's another travel-based mystery series and anthology tale that weaved its way into viewers' hearts — only to become a buried gem decades later.
The titular Hitchhiker (Page Fletcher) is a young man who exists as a framing device. As he thumbs his way between locales, he tells tales of people about to deal with some ugly situations. This is one Hitchhiker you definitely don't want to meet, because he acts as a human vessel who brings about fortune and bad luck. Is he simply symbolic for an America gone wrong? Or just an extremely unlucky guy?
Friday the 13th: The Series
There's no Jason Voorhees to be found in this program, which isn't about hockey masks and dead teenagers but mystery and paranormal exploration. A rarity for a cult classic show, "Friday the 13th: The Series" made it through three seasons. While only remembered by a handful of fans these days, being largely overshadowed by the "Friday the 13th" movies, it's fondly discussed by science fiction lovers when talking about the best the 1980s had to offer.
Micki (Louise Robey) and Ryan (John D. LeMay) are two cousins who receive ownership of an antique store. They soon learn that the establishment sells cursed items from Jack Marshak (Chris Wiggins). Turns out Micki's uncle Lewis Vendredi (R.G. Armstrong) made a deal with the devil to sell cursed antiques, and now it's up to the cousins and Jack to stop the curse by finding the malignant objects and returning them to the shop's vault, resulting in plenty of chaos.