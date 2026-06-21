5 Cult Classic '80s Sci-Fi Shows That Deserve More Attention

The '80s was utterly laden with obscure sci-fi hidden gems that never quite managed to attain cult status, but really ought to have. Whether they floundered for a few seasons in syndication, failed to attain a foothold in the public conscious, or were later rediscovered through word of mouth, they were creative, thought-provoking, and tragically ignored.

It was harder back in the 1980s to find a small-time show floating about in syndication versus searching the world wide web for one. Bootlegs were made through VHS tapes, or by recording audio by pressing a tape recorder against TV speakers. Therefore, lots of shows were missed overtime and left to perish, unless they were lucky enough to get a grass roots mail-in campaign going.

There's no time like the present to revisit these underrated sci-fi cult TV shows. Here are five that aired at some point in the 1980s which have since been long forgotten about by average viewers and geeks everywhere.