5 Darkest Comic Book Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Whenever comic book movies are mentioned, it's easy to start thinking about some of the best superhero movies out there. They tend to be comparatively lighthearted affairs that have a ceiling to how dark they're going to get before they bump into the ever-unreal fact that the main character is, say, a billionaire in a bat costume. The thing is, of course, that there are all sorts of comics out there. Many of them are truly and undeniably dark.
Every so often, one of these more grim comic book tales gets adapted into a movie that isn't afraid to embrace the harsh nature of the source material. Such movies take nothing away from the comic's gloom, and perhaps even adds its own twist to it. Done right, the end result can be just about as ruthless as any fan could hope for. Today, we'll take a look at five of these particularly dark comic book movies, ranked by just how far they take their darkness.
5. V for Vendetta
The stylized Guy Fawkes mask of V (Hugo Weaving), the masked co-protagonist of the Wachowskis' "V for Vendetta," has become a popular symbol for various protesters and dissidents. It's not hard to see why, considering the themes of the movie and the Alan Moore-David Lloyd graphic novel it's based on.
"V for Vendetta" depicts a fascist Britain where the fascistic Adam Sutler (John Hurt) wields power. Here, people who demand change or dare to be different are taken in the middle of night and never seen again. Propaganda is everywhere, and everyone has to be on their toes the whole time for fear of attracting attention from the secret police. This is where the anarchist V and his accidental accomplice Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) operate, with the former working tirelessly on creating a movement that will finally topple the evil Norsefire party, and the latter mainly trying to cope and survive ... at least, at first.
Both visually and content-wise, "V for Vendetta" is an extremely dark movie. Persecution, torment, danger, and abuse lurk around every corner. The movie rolls forward at a relentlessly crushing pace, with only the occasional moment of calm to offer a breather from its darkness. Despite all this, "V for Vendetta" is a compelling watch, even when it's not necessarily a fun one.
4. A History of Violence
Apart from 2022's "Crimes of the Future," David Cronenberg stopped filming horror movies during much of his later career. That didn't stop him from exploring some seriously dark material, though. It's easy to forget, but Cronenberg's "A History of Violence" is actually based on a graphic novel by John Wagner and Vince Locke — and as anyone who has seen or read it knows, the drama explores some incredibly dark corners.
"A History of Violence" begins when humble Indiana diner operator Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) foils a robbery attempt by ruthlessly killing the attackers. As his heroics become national news, ominous characters arrive in his small town, and we find out that Tom may actually be a deadly hitman who retired under an alias. This suspicion sets forth events that ends up shaking the Stall family to its very core.
As befits the title, the violent moments in the movie are indeed extraordinarily violent. However, the true darkness in "A History of Violence" comes from the sheer strain Tom and his loved ones are under, thanks to the questions that suddenly hang above their very existence as a family. The film ends in an open fashion, with the immediate threats vanquished but the family's happiness still up in the air. No major character walks away unchanged, and the movie communicates clearly that the past is not a thing that you can easily escape.
3. Snowpiercer
"Snowpiercer" manages to be incredibly dark despite — or because of — the fact that its visual style alternates between traditionally dystopian washed-out colors and a vibrant comic book look. Based on Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette's graphic novel "Le Transperceneige" (aka "Snowpiercer"), Bong Joon Ho's 2013 post-apocalyptic action thriller builds its darkness from its surroundings.
Here, the scant remnants of humanity are stuck in a perpetually moving train after an ill-advised attempt to stop global warming has plunged the whole planet into a hostile ice age. As deadly as the world has become, things aren't much better aboard the train — at least, if you happen to be one of the downtrodden residents of the Snowpiercer's tail section.
"Snowpiercer" depicts a hopeless, segregated society where the impoverished struggle to survive while simultaneously understanding that the train is the only option they have. When things reach a boiling point and a revolution begins, the movie's copious action sequences don't give us too many glimmers of long-term hope, either. Every train compartment that Curtis Everett's (Chris Evans) revolutionaries take comes at a cost, and horrible revelations about the past and present abound. By the ending of "Snowpiercer," the viewer might have a high opinion on the excellent film — but not necessarily on the state of humanity.
2. The Crow
Based on James O'Barr's comic of the same name, Alex Proyas' "The Crow" (1994) is one of the most famous examples of dark comic book movie adaptations. This is a combination of several factors: The heavy subject matter it covers, the stylistic choices it uses, and the real-life tragedy that's forever associated with it.
As Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) is resurrected by a mystical crow and becomes a supernatural force of vengeance, he dresses like the rock star he wanted to be in life and operates in a hellishly dystopian vision of a city that's entirely based on goth aesthetic. The movie is full of hopelessness, evil, and ruthlessness; a nightmare based on loose memories of the real Devil's Night arson sprees that haunted Detroit in the '80s. The few good things that exist tend to wear down, die, or become corrupted, one way or another.
And then there's the matter of the movie's star, Brandon Lee. "The Crow" was famously finished after Brandon Lee died during filming, which has forever tied the tragedy to the film's grimdark plot and visual style. Put all of this together, and "The Crow" is not only the poster film for comic book movie darkness. It belongs in the discussion of the darkest movies out there, period.
1. Oldboy
Park Chan-wook's 2003 action thriller "Oldboy" is a well-known example of the kind of darkness the South Korean film industry is capable of producing. However, not everyone may know that this bleak tale of revenge is based on the "Oldboy" manga by Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi.
"Oldboy" tells the story of frumpy businessman Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who's abducted for reasons that are initially mysterious to him and the audience, and kept captive in a small room for no less than 15 years. Once he is finally released, he sets on a quest to discover just what happened to him, and why. The mystery that unfolds over the course of the movie turns out to be extremely troubling stuff, and the iconic hallway fight between Dae-su and the gang affiliated with his true captor is only a small fraction of the terrors that await him.
The movie features one of the most awful gut punch plot twists out there, some of the most violent action around, and of course that famous octopus-eating scene. All of this amounts to not just a dark comic book movie, but easily the grimmest film on this list — and of any genre.