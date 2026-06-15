5 Darkest Comic Book Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Whenever comic book movies are mentioned, it's easy to start thinking about some of the best superhero movies out there. They tend to be comparatively lighthearted affairs that have a ceiling to how dark they're going to get before they bump into the ever-unreal fact that the main character is, say, a billionaire in a bat costume. The thing is, of course, that there are all sorts of comics out there. Many of them are truly and undeniably dark.

Every so often, one of these more grim comic book tales gets adapted into a movie that isn't afraid to embrace the harsh nature of the source material. Such movies take nothing away from the comic's gloom, and perhaps even adds its own twist to it. Done right, the end result can be just about as ruthless as any fan could hope for. Today, we'll take a look at five of these particularly dark comic book movies, ranked by just how far they take their darkness.