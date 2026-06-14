At Just 24, Tim Burton Created The Short Film That Introduced His Iconic Style

Tim Burton taught moviegoers that there is whimsy in horror through his silly yet substantial artistry. Among his trademarks that made this point was Burton's use of stop-motion animation, which he brought into the mainstream with films like "Beetlejuice" and the Henry Selick-directed "The Nightmare Before Christmas," one of the best stop-motion animated films of all time. It's an iconic style that Burton claimed at just 24 when he released the Disney-backed stop motion short, "Vincent," which foreshadowed some of his now beloved films.

Released in 1982, "Vincent" follows a boy named Vincent Malloy as he uses his imagination to process the world around him in the vein of his hero, horror icon Vincent Price. He dreams of monsters, including a snake-like creature resembling the sandworm from "Beetlejuice," and wishes he could turn his dog into a zombie, foreshadowing Burton's "Frankenweenie." His family tries bringing him back to reality, but it only makes him feel more alone.

Animated by Stephen Chiodo of future "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" fame, the use of stop-motion animation perfectly realizes Vincent's imagination in a real yet childlike way due to the homemade clay style. Interestingly, despite the short essentially setting the stage for Tim Burton's movies, "Vincent" wasn't always meant to be a film.