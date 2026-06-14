5 Best Zombie Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

The 2016 Korean zombie flick "Train to Busan" gets a ton of attention when people think of international offerings in the genre, but a Japanese flick from just a year later deserves the same amount of fanfare. "One Cut of the Dead" follows a team trying to film a zombie movie in a single take, but they come across something they weren't expecting during their efforts. If we say much more, we will spoil the movie!

The project boasts a 100% from critics and an 83% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews compliment the style and narrative of the film, praising how it successfully combines horror and comedy. "It's a movie that rescues the tired zombie trope — without insisting on metaphor or satire," Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

While "One Cut of the Dead" comes up on Reddit, zombie enthusiasts often turn to the more popular "Train to Busan," especially since it's considered one of the best zombie movies of all time. Both are strong options, but the former takes a found footage approach, infusing it with a bit more humor as the crew tries to make their project — even if you have to wait a bit for everything to come together. "This is a film where the slower, semi-confusing, semi-aggravating start is not only on purpose, but is amplified by the last hour of the film, and it has a purpose," one Reddit user wrote.