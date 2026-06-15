5 Saddest DC Origin Stories Of All Time, Ranked

The world of comics loves sad origin stories for its characters. The DC Universe is no different, where it seems like every protagonist needs to become an orphan or experience a serious life trauma on their journey to becoming a superhero. Believe it or not, even these tales aren't always the saddest. There are others that deliver more aggressive and devastating emotional gut punches.

From events embodying Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" rock ballad to alternate realities that see parents lose their children in horrifying circumstances, DC isn't afraid to push the reader's emotions to the brink. As a matter of fact, a few of these stories may result in readers looking at certain characters with a different set of eyes.

With that said, let's check out the saddest DC origins of all time, ranked. Remember, these are from the comics, so tales from films and TV shows have been excluded here.