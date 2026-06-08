The Boys Season 5 Scene That Left Jensen Ackles Genuinely Disgusted

Throughout its run, "The Boys" featured many disturbing scenes — and the fifth and final season of the superhero show proved to be no different. One would expect that the craziness would feel like water off a duck's back for the actors involved. However, Jensen Ackles revealed there was one particular scene that caught him off guard.

In 2025, Ackles appeared at a convention and opened up about his role as Soldier Boy in "The Boys," as well as a scene that left him disgusted while filming for Season 5. "We'd blocked it out, we rehearsed it," Ackles said (via NME). "[But] things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn't seen it. And I walked in and it was, 'Dear God', and I just walked back out."

At the time, Ackles didn't reveal more about the scene. However, at a 2026 convention appearance (via Comic Book Movie), the actor finally came clean: it's the scene from Season 5, episode 3, titled "Every One of You Sons of B***hes," in which Homelander (Antony Starr) sits in a bathtub filled with milk and Soldier Boy walks in. Knowing what everybody does about Homelander and how he procures his milk makes this even more unsettlingly weird.