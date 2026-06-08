The Boys Season 5 Scene That Left Jensen Ackles Genuinely Disgusted
Throughout its run, "The Boys" featured many disturbing scenes — and the fifth and final season of the superhero show proved to be no different. One would expect that the craziness would feel like water off a duck's back for the actors involved. However, Jensen Ackles revealed there was one particular scene that caught him off guard.
In 2025, Ackles appeared at a convention and opened up about his role as Soldier Boy in "The Boys," as well as a scene that left him disgusted while filming for Season 5. "We'd blocked it out, we rehearsed it," Ackles said (via NME). "[But] things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn't seen it. And I walked in and it was, 'Dear God', and I just walked back out."
At the time, Ackles didn't reveal more about the scene. However, at a 2026 convention appearance (via Comic Book Movie), the actor finally came clean: it's the scene from Season 5, episode 3, titled "Every One of You Sons of B***hes," in which Homelander (Antony Starr) sits in a bathtub filled with milk and Soldier Boy walks in. Knowing what everybody does about Homelander and how he procures his milk makes this even more unsettlingly weird.
Antony Starr said he's offered milk all the time
"The Boys" star Antony Starr has discussed Homelander's milk obsession in the past. After all, it isn't something that anybody can miss, since it became such a major part of this evil man-baby's personality. With each passing season, though, his craving for it got stranger and stranger — much like the character himself.
Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote the final season of "The Boys," the discussion pivoted to the topic of breast milk again, especially how it plays into Homelander's obvious Oedipus complex and a variety of other issues. "I think there is an element of comfort," Starr said. "Yeah, there's a deep, deep-seated comfort that he gets from milk." The actor added that people now offer him milk as a gag whenever they meet him. "I decline the milk," he said, "but I acknowledge the joke."
While Starr is able to see the funny side of it, Jensen Ackles certainly didn't when he was caught unaware by the milk bathtub scene from "The Boys" Season 5. Maybe "Vought Rising" is less chaotic and disgusting, but knowing what we do about creator Garth Ennis' universe and its disturbing residents, do not bet on it.