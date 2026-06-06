You're Not A Movie Fan If You Haven't Seen This Classic Epic Streaming On Netflix

Many Netflix original movies are great, but the streaming service also has other films — including classics that stand head and shoulders above the rest. In fact, at the moment, the platform is home to one of the absolute must-watch films that everyone should see before they can call themselves a movie buff. The film we're talking about is the all-time epic "Lawrence of Arabia." The 1962 movie is a common sight on lists of the best movies of all time, and for good reason.

Ambitious in both storytelling and scope, "Lawrence of Arabia" is adored by both critics and audiences. Even Steven Spielberg has described this epic as a major miracle, due to the powerful impact it had on him when he viewed it as a youngster. That, alone, is recommendation enough to queue up this masterpiece on Netflix — and it doesn't hurt that "Lawrence of Arabia" fully lives up to its reputation as one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.