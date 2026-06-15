The Weirdest Question About Back To The Future Is Resolved With This Timey-Wimey Fan Theory

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

"Back to the Future" is arguably the best time travel movie of all time, and therefore the source of much conversation and speculation. The craziest "Back to the Future" fan theories outline all sorts of strange things about the film and its sequels, analyzing and unpacking the various time paradoxes and inaccuracies within.

However, perhaps the strangest thing about "Back to the Future" isn't actually time travel themed at all. It's the friendship of the two main characters, Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox). Even in the context of a highly rewatchable 1980s sci-fi movie, a friendship between an elderly mad inventor and an unruly high schooler makes zero sense, and is left unaddressed within the confines of the movie itself.

But what if this particular peculiarity of "Back to the Future" actually makes perfect sense? And what if the truth behind it is actually just as time travel themed as several other weird aspects of the film? In this installment of Fanon Fixing Canon, we take a closer look at the two characters' friendship — and why Doc decided to befriend Marty solely because of the fact that he met him in the 1950s and knows that he needs to keep the time loop going.