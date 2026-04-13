5 Most Rewatchable '80s Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

The 1980s were a golden age for science fiction at the movies. As technology like computers spread across society, what once seemed like the far future was now close at hand. Add in a healthy dose of Cold War paranoia and the runaway success of "Star Wars" in 1977, and you've got the recipe for one of the dominant genres of the decade.

A lot of the science fiction in the 1980s was rather pessimistic. Movies like "RoboCop," "Blade Runner," and "The Running Man," one of the most underrated Stephen King adaptations, imagined dystopian futures of varying seriousness, taking place in techno-capitalist societies where morals have been hollowed out by tech. Those movies are great, but they sure can be depressing.

Thankfully, the decade also provided a number of more family-friendly options in this genre. In fact, many of the most rewatchable sci-fi movies of the 1980s were made with kids in mind. Below you'll find the five most rewatchable sci-fi movies of the decade, ranked by the rewarding quality of each new watch.