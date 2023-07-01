Ted Lasso: Who Is Rupert Mannion - And Why Does He Look So Familiar?

While Anthony Head had been in the industry good a decade before "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" changed television forever, his turn as Rupert Giles will live on as one of his most cherished roles. Airing from 1997 to 2003, the cult classic melded humor and horror to tell human stories in a fantastical world. Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Gellar) great calling of fighting the forces of darkness became a metaphor for inner demons in real life. But as her Watcher, Giles was a significant part of the "Buffy" mythos. Without the support of her biological father, Giles becomes more than just an authority figure training her as The Chosen One. He becomes the father she deserves and does everything he can to protect her.

"[Fans still bring it up] quite a lot, actually," Head commented to the New York Post. "It does span the generations. I still don't understand how it never came away with any Emmys, or any of those awards. People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up, how it resonated, and bless them. They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives for various reasons. I think that's part of it's longevity. It hit home. It's quite remarkable." Head may appear in properties just as important as "Buffy," but he will always be a generation's occult-reading, English father figure.