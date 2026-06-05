Top Gun: Maverick And Logan Star James Handy Has Died At 81
Character actor James Handy died on June 3, 2026, per the BBC. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 81-year-old actor was found unconscious at the front of his Tarzana, California home, with a stab wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At the time of writing, the LAPD has arrested the son of Michael Gledhill — the son of Handy's girlfriend — who called 911 and later turned himself in to officers responding to the scene. "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin," Gledhill reportedly stated during the 911 call.
A veteran performer whose first screen acting credits date back to 1977, Handy was a reliable hand who appeared in over 140 film and television projects. His most famous recent films include Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022) and James Mangold's dystopian superhero film "Logan" (2017). Looper's condolences go out to Handy's friends, family, and loved ones.