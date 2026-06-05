Matt Damon's Terrifying Medical Thriller Is A Streaming Hit On HBO Max

When one thinks of occasional action hero and movie star Matt Damon, one doesn't picture him as the low-key epicenter of a high-stakes disaster drama about a viral pandemic. But Damon definitely appeared in such a film: the medical thriller "Contagion," which has taken off on HBO Max and sits just south of its top five, at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list, as of this writing.

Unlike other disaster movies based around plague-like illnesses, such as "Outbreak" or "The Cassandra Crossing," the Steven Soderbergh-directed "Contagion" takes a less action-based and more realistic approach as its cast reacts to and copes with the dangerous spread of a virus that passes from human to human via respiratory droplets and even inanimate objects. Parallels to SARS and COVID-19 are easy to note and deeply discomforting, seeing out this movie came out in 2011.

The film follows the illness from its origin point — a woman returning from a Hong Kong business trip — through its spread into a world-shaking calamity. It spends time with conspiracy theorists (Jude Law), dedicated doctors (Laurence Fishburne), and ordinary folks like Damon's Mitch Emhoff, who finds himself grappling with the death of his wife and son in a world gone mad. While a vaccine and a return to normality finally does arrive, neither its characters — or the viewer — will ever be the same.