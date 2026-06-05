What Happened To Todd Meadows From Deadliest Catch? His Death Explained

Another "Deadliest Catch" star has sadly passed away. Todd Meadows, a deckhand who had only worked on the Aleutian Lady for a brief amount of time, lost his life on February 25, 2026 at the age of 25 after falling overboard from the vessel. His death certificate declared that his demise occurred due to "drowning with probable hypothermia" — the latter likely due to Meadows plunging into near-freezing water. His passing has been ruled an accident by the Alaska Department of Health.

It was the crew of "Deadliest Catch" who managed to retrieve Meadows' body from the ocean, but neither they nor the fishermen working on the Aleutian Lady could revive him. "He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately 10 minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor," said Coast Guard spokesperson Travis Magee in a statement to The Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).

Though the Discovery team had reportedly been wrapping up shooting for Season 22 at the time, there's no word as of this writing whether or not the show was actively filming at the time of Meadows' death. If there is footage, it will likely never see the light of day; Meadows' mother Angela has requested that the network not include her son's death in any future airings of the program. During the Season 22 premiere on May 8, a brief visual tribute to Meadows aired — providing audiences with their first-ever glimpse of him on the deck of the Aleutian Lady and "Deadliest Catch" with one of its saddest moments.