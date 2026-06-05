What Happened To Todd Meadows From Deadliest Catch? His Death Explained
Another "Deadliest Catch" star has sadly passed away. Todd Meadows, a deckhand who had only worked on the Aleutian Lady for a brief amount of time, lost his life on February 25, 2026 at the age of 25 after falling overboard from the vessel. His death certificate declared that his demise occurred due to "drowning with probable hypothermia" — the latter likely due to Meadows plunging into near-freezing water. His passing has been ruled an accident by the Alaska Department of Health.
It was the crew of "Deadliest Catch" who managed to retrieve Meadows' body from the ocean, but neither they nor the fishermen working on the Aleutian Lady could revive him. "He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately 10 minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor," said Coast Guard spokesperson Travis Magee in a statement to The Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).
Though the Discovery team had reportedly been wrapping up shooting for Season 22 at the time, there's no word as of this writing whether or not the show was actively filming at the time of Meadows' death. If there is footage, it will likely never see the light of day; Meadows' mother Angela has requested that the network not include her son's death in any future airings of the program. During the Season 22 premiere on May 8, a brief visual tribute to Meadows aired — providing audiences with their first-ever glimpse of him on the deck of the Aleutian Lady and "Deadliest Catch" with one of its saddest moments.
Todd Meadows' fellow Deadliest Catch sailors have paid tribute to him
Todd Meadows' fellow crew members reacted to his passing with sorrow. Rick Shelford, captain of the Aleutian Lady, announced Meadows' death in a Facebook post, calling the incident "the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea." Shelford noted that Meadows had become part of the ship's family despite being a relatively fresh face, praising him for his cheerfulness and hard work. "Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood," Shelford wrote. "Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him."
John Green III, who also works as a deckhand on the Aleutian Lady, told Page Six that the event was baffling to him. "It's one of those things that none of us really understand. I don't know what happened," he said. Green added that Meadows had ended up in one of the crabbing pots when he went overboard, but managed to swim his way free of the enclosure: "He was a fighter because he made it out of that pot."
A GoFundMe has been launched to support Meadows' three sons, and it's raised over $62,000 at press time. A statement on the fundraiser page called Meadows "a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them." It's a beautiful tribute to a man who will be missed by friends, family, and his new "Deadliest Catch" fans alike.