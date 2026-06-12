5 Worst Things Joffrey Baratheon Did On Game Of Thrones, Ranked

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

When it comes to villains on "Game of Thrones," few loom as large as King Joffrey Baratheon. Played by Jack Gleeson and introduced as a young prince — supposedly the eldest son and heir to King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) — this character, lifted directly from the pages of George R.R. Martin's fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire," isn't actually a prince by any metric. In fact, he's the illegitimate product of a decades-long affair between his mother, the queen, and her own twin brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), as are his siblings Myrcella (Aimee Richardson and Nell Tiger Free) and Tommen Baratheon (Callum Wharry and Dean-Charles Chapman, the latter of whom played two roles on "Game of Thrones").

With all of that preamble out of the way, the point we're trying to make is that Joffrey is horrible, even compared to some of the show's sickest characters like Iwan Rheon's sadistic Ramsay Bolton. Joffrey's origin as a child born to two siblings — twins, no less! — may or may not be a factor, but as Cersei's spoiled and petulant eldest child, he gets whatever he wants whenever he wants it, which is what makes him into such a terror.

So what are the actual worst things that Joffrey does on "Game of Thrones" before — years-old spoiler alert — he dies in the second episode of Season 4 at his own wedding? It was actually tough to narrow it down to five, but we did our best. Here are the worst things Joffrey Baratheon does on "Game of Thrones," ranked from most to least awful.