This Game Of Thrones Star Kept Apologizing To Peter Dinklage After Their Scenes

Tywin Lannister makes his first appearance during the first season of "Game of Thrones," specifically the episode titled "You Win or You Die." In short order, he makes it clear to viewers that Tyrion is his least favorite of his three children. Not only is he ashamed of him because he's a dwarf, but during his birth, his mother, Joanna, died. Tywin has blamed him for her demise, leading to a life of torment, neglect, and disrespect for Tyrion. Tywin only further proves himself as an abhorrent father during his "Game of Thrones" tenure.

During the Battle on the Green Fork, Tywin forces Tyrion to lead the hill tribe against the forces of Robb Stark (Richard Madden), likely expecting and hoping he'd die during the skirmish. Tyrion miraculously survives, much to his father's chagrin. Later on, he requests control of the ancestral home of House Lannister, Casterly Rock, for his bravery during the Battle of the Blackwater. Unsurprisingly, Tywin denies his request and shames him, claiming he's an embarrassment to the family. His final major act of abuse toward Tyrion turns out to be his last.

On the night Tyrion is to be executed for killing his nephew, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) — a crime he did not commit — he finds his love, Shae (Sibel Kekilli), in bed with Tywin. Enraged, Tyrion strangles her and kills his father with a crossbow. As Tywin slowly dies, Tyrion reminds him that no matter what, no matter how ashamed of him he is, he'll always be his son. After years of mistreatment and abuse, Tyrion finally serves Tywin his comeuppance in a moment that has gone down as one of the most iconic in "Game of Thrones" history.