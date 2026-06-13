5 Best Werewolf Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore
The best werewolf movies inspire the viewer to bark at the moon. Having said that, there are so many options in this genre that some films often get eclipsed by other high-profile counterparts. For example, most audience members know all too well about the influence of "Teen Wolf" and "An American Werewolf in London," but how many remember the likes of "Wolf" or "The Cursed?" Maybe they might ring a bell to one or two people, but they're howling good times in their own right and deserve more attention.
It's time to rectify this and give the spotlight to the best werewolf movies nobody talks about anymore. In terms of selection criteria, the films chosen here all have positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer at the time of writing and rarely appear on best-of lists. Basically, they're underrated gems of the genre.
Also, an important public notice: No silver was used in the making of this feature.
The Cursed
Sometimes, a werewolf movie doesn't need to follow the tried-and-tested formula, as displayed by Sean Ellis' "The Cursed" — not to be mistaken with Wes Craven's "Cursed," which is best not spoken about around here. This film plays with a few different concepts within the horror genre, establishing itself as a unique offering that will have the audience pondering some of its ruminating themes.
Set in late 1800s France, Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) commits a horrifying crime, orchestrating the slaughter of a group of Romani people who settled on his land. There are consequences for Seamus, though, as he and his family are cursed for his actions. This curse leads to nightmares and terrifying visions, which turn out to be oh-so-very real. With nowhere to go or hide, the Laurent family and town suffer from the beasts on the loose.
"The Cursed" doesn't specialize in fast kills and expensive thrills, choosing to percolate and letting the brooding atmosphere carry the tension and fear throughout the film. It rewards the viewer's patience, though, providing food for thought that's more than "wolf bad, kill people, repeat." For those who fancy something a little different in the genre, this werewolf movie might be right up your alley. As it stands, 71% of the critics on Rotten Tomatoes agree that "The Cursed" is a period horror with bite.
Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning
The "Ginger Snaps" franchise is as much a part of the 2000s as Limp Bizkit and PlayStation 2. The werewolf saga follows sisters Brigitte (Emily Perkins) and Ginger Fitzgerald (Katherine Isabelle), who both become werewolves. The first film arrived in 2000, while the sequel, "Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed," howled its way into existence in 2004. However, there's a third movie in the series that doesn't always receive the same level of attention: "Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning."
Also released in 2004, "Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning" is a prequel that centers around the Fitzgerald sisters' ancestors of the same name and played by the same actors, but the action is set in the 1800s and changes up various sequences of events.
Now, as silly as this may all sound and slightly CW-esque in its approach, don't roll your eyes at it just yet. The different time period allows for a shake-up in the storytelling, while this film is more about exploring the werewolf rules of this world and the power of prophecy. "Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning" holds a 60% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ensuring that the entire "Ginger Snaps" franchise doesn't have a single rotten film in its repertoire.
Blackout
Larry Fessenden should be a name familiar to lovers of indie horror. He possesses a highly impressive filmography as a writer, actor, director, and producer. In 2023, Fessenden wrote and directed "Blackout."
So, what's "Blackout" about? The protagonist in the story is artist Charley Barrett (Alex Hurt), who drinks heavily to the point of blacking out — much like the title of the film. However, Charley also has another problem: He suspects that he might be a werewolf and is murdering folks. There's a sense of shame he feels when he wakes up every morning and comes to terms with what he's doing to the townspeople of Talbot Falls. Thus, this becomes a tale about Charley grappling with his choices and inner turmoil.
"Blackout" wanders more on the drama side than straight-up horror, as it becomes a character study about Charley. This is deeper than ordinary werewolf movies, where a character needs to deal with their duality. Instead, this is Charley coming to terms with the fact that the werewolf is a part of him — not just an alter ego. It's a fascinating approach to the werewolf concept, and the critics agreed too, as "Blackout" earned itself 75% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.
Howl
Some of the best horror movies feature the simplest premises. Take 2015's "Howl" as a prime example. A train traveling at night is forced to make an emergency stop in the middle of nowhere. When the driver (Sean Pertwee) goes to investigate, he's mauled by a creature. The train passengers don't feel like hanging around until the morning, so they step off into the forest until they realize something is very wrong. By that point, they rush back into the train. Stranded with nowhere to go, they become sitting ducks to be picked off by whatever lurks in the darkness.
While "Howl" isn't as deep or provocative as some of the other films mentioned before, it's one heck of a good time, as the tension sits on a knife's edge and the story refuses to give anybody too much time to breathe. Plus, it also features an appearance from Sean Pertwee, who starred in the legendary werewolf movie "Dog Soldiers."
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Howl" holds a 63% critical approval rating. Having said that, the general consensus is that viewers shouldn't take it too seriously. Do not expect high art here; instead, settle for werewolves chomping on silly characters in a low-budget affair.
Wolf
If you had to mention one actor you would love to see play a werewolf, Jack Nicholson's name should be at the top of any list. The good news is the "Chinatown" star played a fluffy fiend in 1994's "Wolf."
Part-horror, part-romance, but all kinds of '90s movie madness, Mike Nichols' "Wolf" tells the story of editor-in-chief Will Randall (Nicholson), who is bitten by a wolf. Will's life is in tatters at this point, as he's demoted and suspects his wife, Charlotte (Kate Nelligan), of having an affair with his replacement, Stewart Swinton (James Spader). Thanks to his newfound abilities, he's able to sniff out the deception, thrive in the dog-eat-dog corporate world, and find a new zest for life, including a romance with his boss's daughter, Laura Alden (Michelle Pfeiffer). Unfortunately, with great lycanthrope powers comes violent responsibilities, so Will needs to tame the beast before he becomes consumed by it.
Maybe "Wolf" might not be Jack Nicholson's greatest movie, but it's a fun werewolf film that isn't so much about the blood, guts, and slaughter as it is about questioning what someone would do with all that power if they received it. Also, Nicholson's facial expressions in Will's transformed state are worth the price of a rental alone. "Wolf" holds a 62% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is much better than most people give it credit for.