5 Best Werewolf Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

The best werewolf movies inspire the viewer to bark at the moon. Having said that, there are so many options in this genre that some films often get eclipsed by other high-profile counterparts. For example, most audience members know all too well about the influence of "Teen Wolf" and "An American Werewolf in London," but how many remember the likes of "Wolf" or "The Cursed?" Maybe they might ring a bell to one or two people, but they're howling good times in their own right and deserve more attention.

It's time to rectify this and give the spotlight to the best werewolf movies nobody talks about anymore. In terms of selection criteria, the films chosen here all have positive scores on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer at the time of writing and rarely appear on best-of lists. Basically, they're underrated gems of the genre.

Also, an important public notice: No silver was used in the making of this feature.