Marshals Actor Logan Marshall-Green Starred In A Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Horror director Leigh Whannell is perhaps best-known for creating the "Saw" franchise alongside James Wan, and together they've become two of horror's biggest names. Whannell went on to star in the "Insidious" franchise and to helm "Wolf Man" and "The Invisible Man," which was a major success. In 2018, he directed the underrated sci-fi horror action film "Upgrade," starring "Marshals" actor Logan Marshall-Green.

In the film, he plays a man named Grey. After a horrific car accident turns into an even-more-horrific mugging, a gunshot through the neck leaves Grey's body shattered and his loved ones dead. Even though he hates technology, Grey wakes up with an implant in his spinal column, a chip that allows him to access his body's full power despite the injury. Next thing he knows, Grey is punching his way through a dark underworld filled with criminals and tech conglomerates, desperate to enact revenge upon whoever's responsible for destroying his life.

Audiences who saw the movie thought it was a blast, full of inventive action sequences, cool camera tricks, and a believably-aggrieved performance from Marshall-Green. Critics agreed; it currently sits at 88% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Whannell is used to working on a limited budget, so "Upgrade" made its money back many times over, but the film never had the cultural staying power it deserved.