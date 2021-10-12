Jason Blum Gives Fans An Update On The Upgrade TV Series

Fans of the well-received 2018 cyberpunk thriller "Upgrade" from Blumhouse Productions have been waiting for news about the planned TV series follow-up ever since the project was announced last year. While details have been few and far between, Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum recently revealed some critical information about the progress of the series and reassured fans that the project is still alive.

"Upgrade" was first announced by Deadline in 2020, revealing that the series would pick up in the years following the film's events. The show will explore a world where the use of an experimental electronic implant called STEM has become commonplace in law enforcement, expanding the film's universe and exploring the ramifications of widespread use of the hypothetical technology.

For anyone who missed "Upgrade," the movie revolved around a man, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), implanted with the newly invented STEM technology after being paralyzed in a mugging that left his wife dead. The technology gives him back the use of his legs, but STEM soon begins to communicate with him and compel him to undertake a quest for revenge.

The movie earned a respectable 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and many, including Jason Blum, whose film production career started with early successes like "Paranormal Activity," feel it deserved more attention than it received. Here is what Blum had to say about "Upgrade," and the update he had for fans of the upcoming TV series.