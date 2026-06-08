Terminator's Biggest Plot Hole Is Fixed By One John Connor Revelation

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

The Terminator franchise gets plenty of confusing moments as its installments pile up, but even the two first and best Terminator movies have their share of plot hole weirdness. In fact, the very events of "The Terminator" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" are a paradoxical mess: The first movie runs on the premise that Skynet is destined to take over no matter what, and the second movie establishes that the future can very much be influenced.

However, there's one clear but overlooked throughline in the untold truth of "The Terminator" that proves that the future can ultimately be changed. Funnily enough, it's the single biggest paradox in the movie: the way the time-traveling Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) becomes the father of John Connor (most prominently played by Edward Furlong) after he and Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) sleep together.

Seriously, there's no way this was always the case. John Connor had to be alive in the future to send Kyle back in time in the first place. So how can he create himself? Let's take a look at how the nature of John Connor shows how the causality loop in "The Terminator" really works, and how it proves that the movie's allegedly unbreakable chain of events can indeed be broken. And it all starts with one mind-blowing revelation ...