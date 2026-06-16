No Superhero Has More Tragic Love Interest Deaths Than This One

One particular occupational hazard for superheroes is that they tend to lose romantic interests no matter what. Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) MCU timeline features the death of Elektra (Élodie Yung), which is also a significant event in the comic book character's story, too. Spider-Man is known for rarely catching a break, most infamously when it comes to the tragic history of Gwen Stacy.

However, the major superhero with the greatest number of love interest losses is neither of these characters, but an X-Man who has quite a few decades of dating under his belt — namely, Wolverine. Various versions of James "Logan" Howlett have lived through at least 10 prominent love interest deaths that we know of, with others no doubt waiting in the wings.

On the DC side of things, Batman gives Wolverine some competition. The list of his dead love interests in the comics include Amina Franklin, Dawn Golden, Jezebel Jet, a version of Kathy "Batwoman" Kane, Natalia "Nocturna" Knight, Natalya Trusevich, Silver St. Cloud, and Vesper Fairchild. He also shared a mutual budding attraction with the New God Bekka, who was killed soon after they met. There's also a version of Poison Ivy who seemingly dies in "Batman: Gotham Knights" issue 65, but the fresh vines on her gravestone all but state that she'll be back.