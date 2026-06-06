5 Sci-Fi Movies That Left Reddit Users Confused

Any movie can be confusing, but sci-fi flicks in particular run the risk of leaving their audience asking what just happened. Good filmmakers have to do some work to explain the high concepts in their movies without bogging the story down and becoming just plain boring. More than a few movies have failed to fully unpack what's going on in them, and Reddit is filled with posts from confused sci-fi fans trying to make sense of things afterward.

To be clear, we aren't talking about sci-fi movies that make absolutely no sense, and we're steering clear of movies that were blown apart by plot holes. Sometimes fans overthink tiny details and get confused over nothing, and sometimes movies just plain drop the ball. Here, we're talking about films that are generally thought-out and intricately plotted, but that still leave viewers feeling like their world's been turned upside down.

Some of these films want to make audiences wrestle with ambiguity, but others just got a little too high-concept for their own good. They've all managed to fuel endless discussion on Reddit, because every one of them will reward viewers patient enough to puzzle through the confusion.