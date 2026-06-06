5 Sci-Fi Movies That Left Reddit Users Confused
Any movie can be confusing, but sci-fi flicks in particular run the risk of leaving their audience asking what just happened. Good filmmakers have to do some work to explain the high concepts in their movies without bogging the story down and becoming just plain boring. More than a few movies have failed to fully unpack what's going on in them, and Reddit is filled with posts from confused sci-fi fans trying to make sense of things afterward.
To be clear, we aren't talking about sci-fi movies that make absolutely no sense, and we're steering clear of movies that were blown apart by plot holes. Sometimes fans overthink tiny details and get confused over nothing, and sometimes movies just plain drop the ball. Here, we're talking about films that are generally thought-out and intricately plotted, but that still leave viewers feeling like their world's been turned upside down.
Some of these films want to make audiences wrestle with ambiguity, but others just got a little too high-concept for their own good. They've all managed to fuel endless discussion on Reddit, because every one of them will reward viewers patient enough to puzzle through the confusion.
2001: A Space Odyssey
Directed by Stanley Kubrick and featuring a screenplay co-written by legendary sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke, "2001: A Space Odyssey" has been delighting and confusing sci-fi fans for decades. The plot of the movie is relatively straightforward, but making sense of the events that play out is still a challenge. In prehistoric times, a mysterious black monolith appears before a tribe of monkeys and seemingly teaches them tool use. Thousands of years later, humans discover a similar monolith buried on the moon, and they detect a signal emanating from the monolith that leads out into the depths of the solar system.
Astronauts Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood) are sent out to Jupiter to investigate. Along the way, their ship computer HAL 9000 (Douglas Rain) loses its mind and tries to ruin the mission. Eventually, Dave travels through a wormhole and, at one point, is an old man lying in a bed in an austere white room. The movie ends when old David reaches toward a black monolith at the foot of his bed and transforms into a giant fetus floating in space, set to triumphant classical music.
Clarke wrote a full novel expanding on the movie, and several sequels, but modern viewers of the film turn to the internet for explanations, sometimes with hilarious results. One commenter on a post asking if someone could possibly explain the movie offered a succinct and accurate answer, writing, "No." The backstory of the monoliths and the specifics of how they work are purposefully left vague, and the real joy of the movie is trying to interpret it. Some see it as commenting on evolution, while others think it's a movie about accepting mortality. There really is no right answer here.
Donnie Darko
"Donnie Darko" is a polarizing film. Some people absolutely love the movie's surreal storytelling approach, and critics have praised the film's artful construction and excellent performances. Others, however, are turned off by the movie's bizarre tone and somewhat opaque story. Some come out of "Donnie Darko" without understanding even the basics of what the movie is about, and Reddit is full of posts where people try to understand and deconstruct every strange twist in the plot.
The titular main character, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a disillusioned teen living in suburban America in the late 1980s, but he begins to lose his grasp on reality when he starts sleepwalking on an almost nightly basis. Donnie starts seeing visions, including a bunny-suited being that tells him the world will end in just one month. The end of the world might have something to do with a passenger plane crashing into Donnie's house, or that could just be one more sign that he's losing his mind.
One Redditor opened a post about the movie with the most common question first-time viewers tend to have. "What was 'Donnie Darko' even about?" they wrote. Confusion is part of the intended experience here, and rewatching the movie to spot all the hints pointing toward a deeper meaning has kept fans engaging with the film for years.
Primer
Easily one of the most confusing time travel movies ever, "Primer" has left more than a few Reddit users scratching their heads. "Guys I don't understands [sic] what the hell is going in this film," wrote one poster looking for answers. The time travel system in the movie is something even dedicated sci-fi fans probably won't get at first glance, and fully grasping that core part of the film isn't even the hardest thing about understanding "Primer." Fans have written lengthy essays and Reddit tirades explaining the science explored in the film and the ridiculously intricate plot that mostly takes place in the background of the movie.
In "Primer," Aaron (Shane Carruth) and Abe (David Sullivan) accidentally create a box that can send a person inside it backward in time. The box needs to be powered on to set a start time — for example, 12 a.m. — and then it can stay running as long as the user wants. When the box is powered down — say, at 5 a.m. — the user can climb inside and get trapped inside its weakening power field. In our example, if the user waits inside the box for five hours, they'll hear it power back on and will be able to climb out at 12 a.m.
The men use the box for all kinds of personal gain, and before long, multiple versions of each character are running around the movie's convoluted timeline. "Did you understand Primer (2004) the first time, or are you normal?" asks one Reddit post discussing the movie. Most people need to read an explanation of what happens in the film before watching it makes any sense at all.
Coherence
"Coherence" is a perfect example of what sci-fi does best. The movie takes well-written characters with deeply personal motivations and throws them into a terrifying, mind-bending situation. The movie follows a group of friends and couples who get together for dinner on the same night that a comet is passing near Earth. As the comet moves overhead, something happens to the world, and the friends discover that, just across the darkened street, is an identical house filled with nearly identical versions of themselves. Realities converge, and while some characters panic about what their doubles might do, others take advantage of an opportunity to change their lives forever.
Many of the characters in "Coherence" are liars, and when you throw in a multiverse of selfish manipulators into a situation, figuring out what's real becomes difficult quickly. "I just finished watching this movie for the first time. My head is now spinning," wrote one Redditor in a thread dissecting the movie. In another thread, a commenter posted, "I'm gonna need a whiteboard and at least 10 different coloured pens to understand this."
Working out all the different universes and character doubles takes most people multiple viewings, and some fans argue that everyone still doesn't understand what really happened at the ending of "Coherence." The movie is just the right amount of confusing to remain entertaining throughout, while also rewarding multiple viewings more than almost any other sci-fi movie around.
Tenet
Christopher Nolan is known for making complicated, mind-bending movies, but 2020's "Tenet" took his approach to its absolute extreme. The story imagines that scientists far in our future discovered a method to reverse the entropy in an object or person. Being reversed means moving backward through time, but only relative to everything else in the universe. A reversed person would continue aging and living like normal, but the world around them would appear to be moving backward, toward the past.
In "Tenet," the people of the future are living in a world utterly decimated by climate change, and they aren't happy about it. They've been sending objects backward in time to set up a plan with modern-day Russian oligarch Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh). The people of the future want Sator to destroy the past and rewrite their history. The Protagonist (John David Washington) gets hired by a group called Tenet that's trying to stop Sator and his future collaborators.
"Tenet" is sort of a time travel movie, but the key sci-fi concept that powers the plot is much more difficult to grasp than a time-traveling DeLorean or telephone booth. Some fans argue that the concepts in "Tenet" are simple yet poorly explained by the movie, but others think the movie frankly doesn't work. "'Tenet' just straight up doesn't make sense right?" wrote one deeply confused viewer on Reddit. While some commenters push back against that sentiment, others are inclined to agree. "Nope. It doesn't," wrote one person in the replies. Whether or not the movie truly makes sense, attempting to understand it is guaranteed to trigger a headache.