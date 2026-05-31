The Best Way To Make A Post-Hugh Jackman Wolverine Work In The MCU Has Already Been Proven

While recent Marvel Studios projects like "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have featured the return of mutants from the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" timeline, the writing is on the wall that a proper MCU-original version of these characters is on the horizon. The "Ms. Marvel" finale hinted at it with a certain classic Marvel theme song, adamantium was a plot point in "Captain America: Brave New World," and "Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier is officially helming a forthcoming X-Men reboot.

And while there are a lot of new and exciting things an MCU X-Men reboot can do, there's one looming dilemma — we'll have to get a live-action Wolverine not played by Hugh Jackman. Sooner or later, this is going to happen, and it'll be an immensely tricky proposition given how much Jackman's Wolverine has utterly dominated the very concept of live-action X-Men storytelling. However, that doesn't mean a rebooted Wolverine is doomed to failure. On the contrary, an ingenious model for how to deliver an unexpected and novel take on this character is already out there.

Said model originates in an animated TV show that hit the airwaves at the dawn of the 21st century, and while "X-Men: Evolution" might not be the most famous X-Men program, the show's unique take on Wolverine could be a great guiding star for the MCU.