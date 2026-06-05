The Only Recap You Need Before Colin Farrell's Sugar Season 2

Colin Farrell turned the noir genre on its head with the first season of Apple TV's "Sugar," and now the award-winning Irish actor is back for round two. Be sure to check out the video above to find out everything you need to know before "Sugar" Season 2 arrives.

The show introduces Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles-based private investigator on the hunt for Jonathan Siegel's (James Cromwell) missing granddaughter. The Siegel family has its many problems, as does Sugar, who has his own set of secrets. However, unlike other noir films and shows, the revelation about who Sugar is radically alters how everybody views the series and the storytelling lens it's told through. As a matter of fact, the twist in Episode 6 of "Sugar" had viewers freaking out at what they had just witnessed. It's a brain-melter, that's for sure.

The first season of "Sugar" established itself as popular among both critics and viewers when it was released in 2024. At the time of writing, the show holds scores of 81% and 80% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively. With the major plot twist out of the way, though, it remains to be seen how the second season of the show aims to up the ante and dazzle the audience with something fresh and exciting.