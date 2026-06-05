The Only Recap You Need Before Colin Farrell's Sugar Season 2
Colin Farrell turned the noir genre on its head with the first season of Apple TV's "Sugar," and now the award-winning Irish actor is back for round two. Be sure to check out the video above to find out everything you need to know before "Sugar" Season 2 arrives.
The show introduces Farrell as John Sugar, a Los Angeles-based private investigator on the hunt for Jonathan Siegel's (James Cromwell) missing granddaughter. The Siegel family has its many problems, as does Sugar, who has his own set of secrets. However, unlike other noir films and shows, the revelation about who Sugar is radically alters how everybody views the series and the storytelling lens it's told through. As a matter of fact, the twist in Episode 6 of "Sugar" had viewers freaking out at what they had just witnessed. It's a brain-melter, that's for sure.
The first season of "Sugar" established itself as popular among both critics and viewers when it was released in 2024. At the time of writing, the show holds scores of 81% and 80% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively. With the major plot twist out of the way, though, it remains to be seen how the second season of the show aims to up the ante and dazzle the audience with something fresh and exciting.
What Colin Farrell enjoys about playing John Sugar
When all is said and done, don't be surprised if this performance lands on a list of Colin Farrell's best movie and TV roles. In a February 2026 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell opened up more about the character of John Sugar and the choices that he makes throughout the show. While Sugar isn't a clean-cut, goody-two-shoes type of hero, he symbolizes something far more important.
"Sugar, for my money — and this is one of the things I love most about the show — he is always angling towards optimism and angling towards the beauty that he sees in human beings," Farrell said. The actor hinted that there will be more twists and turns to Sugar's journey in Season 2, as he continues to help others and solve his own mystery. He'll be joined in these new episodes by the likes of Shea Whigham, Laura Donnelly, Tony Dalton, and Jin Ha.
Make sure to check out the video above for the only recap you need before watching Colin Farrell in "Sugar" Season 2, which premieres on June 19, 2026.