10 Times Robin Williams Broke Other Actors On Set
The late, great Robin Williams was always the kind of person who could make the world laugh — and this often extended to the people he was working with. Watch Looper's video above to get a rundown of the many different times Williams broke other actors on set with his hilarious antics.
Though the real life story of Robin Williams is quite tragic and his most acclaimed roles were comparatively serious, the actor was always a comedian first and foremost. Despite this, his one Academy Award win was for playing Dr. Sean Maguire in "Good Will Hunting." The truth is that he was both a natural comic and a gifted actor: Of his three other Oscar nominations (for playing Adrian Cronauer in "Good Morning, Vietnam," John Keating in "Dead Poets Society," and Henry "Parry" Sagan in "The Fisher King"), both Cronauer and Parry made the most of the actor's unique talent for combining laughs with serious work.
Regardless of the nature of the project, Williams could be a constant source of levity behind the scenes. Many of his co-stars certainly cracked up when they were subjected to his sense of humor.
Robin Williams' improv skills made him a hoot on set
Looper's list of the best Robin Williams movies is a healthy mix of wild comedic work and profound drama. Several of these films are also full of moments that were not originally supposed to be there. In fact, many of the funniest Robin Williams moments were completely unscripted, which only adds to his legendary comedic genius.
As many of his co-stars found out while filming projects with him, Williams was indeed very adept at going off-script. He was so good at this, in fact, that the other people present were often caught so unaware that they had no choice but to break on set.
If you're curious to see which particular actors found Williams' boundless energy overwhelming enough to crack up, Looper's video above will reveal several interesting names who have tried and failed to withstand his comedy hurricane. If you're a fan of the late star, be sure to check it out.