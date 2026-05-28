10 Times Robin Williams Broke Other Actors On Set

The late, great Robin Williams was always the kind of person who could make the world laugh — and this often extended to the people he was working with. Watch Looper's video above to get a rundown of the many different times Williams broke other actors on set with his hilarious antics.

Though the real life story of Robin Williams is quite tragic and his most acclaimed roles were comparatively serious, the actor was always a comedian first and foremost. Despite this, his one Academy Award win was for playing Dr. Sean Maguire in "Good Will Hunting." The truth is that he was both a natural comic and a gifted actor: Of his three other Oscar nominations (for playing Adrian Cronauer in "Good Morning, Vietnam," John Keating in "Dead Poets Society," and Henry "Parry" Sagan in "The Fisher King"), both Cronauer and Parry made the most of the actor's unique talent for combining laughs with serious work.

Regardless of the nature of the project, Williams could be a constant source of levity behind the scenes. Many of his co-stars certainly cracked up when they were subjected to his sense of humor.