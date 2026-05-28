It's Crystal Clear Why Marvel's She-Hulk Was A Flop

There are good things and bad things about "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." All considered, however, the Marvel Cinematic Universe show sits pretty clearly on the sorry side of the success equation. Watching Looper's video above will give you all the details on precisely why Marvel's "She-Hulk" was such a flop.

Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "She-Hulk" Walters, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" gleefully breaks the fourth wall and introduces cameos that range from Megan Thee Stallion to Jen's superhero hookup Matt "Daredevil" Murdock (Charlie Cox). It likes to target toxic masculinity and maintains an unashamed comedic tone, but also failed to please all fans.

Despite Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel Studios, recently telling The Escape Pod that "She-Hulk" is "one of [their] best performing shows," it became the target of a bizarre "She-Hulk" review debacle fought between review bombers and the show's fans. Even now, its Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a healthy 80%, while its audience score is just 32%, a lingering testament to the review-bombing battles.