5 Predictions For Spider-Noir Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1

It's safe to say that when we all first heard Nicolas Cage as a noir version of everyone's favorite web-slinger in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," we all had the same thought: Give this guy his own TV show. It took a few years, but "Spider-Noir" is finally here. And it's an ideal throwback to some of the best noir movies of all time.

Ben Reilly isn't exactly a spring chicken in "Spider-Noir," as he's largely left his superhero antics behind in favor of straightforward detective work. But he dons the mask again when new superpowered threats emerge, and these individuals are connected to his own past, as well. There's a lot to untangle in this twisted web of treachery, but we can't wait until we can return to this version of New York City.

Even though the first season just came out, the creatives behind the scenes are already thinking of the future. Showrunner Oren Uziel told The Hollywood Reporter, "One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door, and then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems and a new adventure to go one. So [it's] conceived to be as many seasons as we want to go." With that in mind, here's what we'd love to see out of "Spider-Noir" Season 2 should it come to fruition.