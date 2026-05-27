5 Predictions For Spider-Noir Season 2
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1
It's safe to say that when we all first heard Nicolas Cage as a noir version of everyone's favorite web-slinger in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," we all had the same thought: Give this guy his own TV show. It took a few years, but "Spider-Noir" is finally here. And it's an ideal throwback to some of the best noir movies of all time.
Ben Reilly isn't exactly a spring chicken in "Spider-Noir," as he's largely left his superhero antics behind in favor of straightforward detective work. But he dons the mask again when new superpowered threats emerge, and these individuals are connected to his own past, as well. There's a lot to untangle in this twisted web of treachery, but we can't wait until we can return to this version of New York City.
Even though the first season just came out, the creatives behind the scenes are already thinking of the future. Showrunner Oren Uziel told The Hollywood Reporter, "One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door, and then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems and a new adventure to go one. So [it's] conceived to be as many seasons as we want to go." With that in mind, here's what we'd love to see out of "Spider-Noir" Season 2 should it come to fruition.
It'll involve World War II
"Spider-Noir" takes place in 1933 with the Great Depression in full swing. Everyone's feeling the hurt, and the impact of World War I can still be seen, especially as Ben Reilly delves deeper into the experiments that took place on various soldiers. Some of those soldiers now have superpowers, so it's up to Ben to find the connection. But with World War I factoring heavily into "Spider-Noir" Season 1, it would make sense for Season 2 to pick up with World War II.
It's not just us who think that would open up a lot of story opportunities. Oren Uziel told SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) that he'd love to explore that era in a future season: "Obviously, as time passes from 1933, we're heading towards not just trouble in the financial markets in New York, but also a geopolitical struggle that would be an amazing canvas for any future storytelling."
Of course, the United States didn't officially enter World War II until 1941, but Adolf Hitler rose to power in the early '30s. Nazis were still all over America even before the country got involved, including the infamous Nazi rally that took place at Madison Square Garden in 1939. In "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Spider-Man Noir talks about how much he enjoys punching Nazis. For Season 2, we say let him do it. And by taking influence from real-world events, "Spider-Noir" could evolve into one of the best alternate history shows ever made.
Green Goblin will be the main villain
"Spider-Noir" ends with Silvermane's (Brendan Gleeson) death after accumulating power by hiring superpowered individuals to work for him. Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell) also bites the dust by getting thrown into a train, but Tombstone (Abraham Popoola) and Sandman (Jack Huston) get to leave, hopefully spending quieter lives elsewhere. That means all of the main villains on "Spider-Noir" Season 1 are gone. Even though Tombstone and Sandman are alive and could theoretically return, they shouldn't have a grudge against the Spider any longer.
That means Season 2 will need a new big bad, and you can't get a bigger bad than with one of Spider-Man's most powerful villains — Green Goblin. The version of this antagonist in the "Spider-Man Noir" universe in the comics is that he's part of a circus show with a reptilian-like skin disorder. To earn respect, he becomes a crime boss who typically hires other members of the show, like Vulture, who's a cannibal in the "Noir" world.
With Silverman gone, there's naturally going to be a power vacuum in New York's underworld. Another crime lord could fill the void, and that's where Green Goblin can come into play with a slew of other Spider-Man villain variants.
If not Green Goblin, Doc Ock could enter the fray
If Green Goblin isn't the main villain, then Doctor Octopus should receive the honor instead, considering his equally lengthy history with Spider-Man. In fact, Doc Ock would be a great choice if Season 2 of "Spider-Noir" decides to tackle Nazis and World War II. Otto Octavius is introduced in the "Spider-Man Noir" comics as a scientist with physical disabilities. Born in South Africa, he grew resentful of Africans who could do more without his limitations, so he develops racist viewpoints, aligns himself with Nazis, and experiments on Black people once making it to New York.
The first season of "Spider-Noir" doesn't shy away from the fact that Black people were absolutely discriminated against in the 1930s. One building has a sign saying "Whites Only," and Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) definitely gets treated differently due to the color of his skin.
"Spider-Noir" Season 2 could continue exploring and challenging the racist ideology permeating every facet of American society. And even though the U.S. didn't properly enter the war until much later, "Spider-Noir" could examine how Nazis and Nazi sympathizers ran rampant. After all, Adolf Hitler took many of his cues from American Jim Crow laws. Doc Ock would be the perfect character to adapt and draw parallels between discriminatory laws in Germany and the U.S. at the time.
Ben Reilly will get a love interest, possibly Gwen Stacy
From the beginning of "Spider-Noir," we know Ben Reilly's tragic past. At one point, he had a woman he loved, but she was killed. As a result, he hung up the Spider mask and went down a more self-destructive path. In Season 1, he meets Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) who serves as the show's femme fatale. While she has feelings for him, it's clear she's also using him and even rats out his secret identity to try to find a cure for Flint Marko, the person she truly loves. She and Flint run away at the end of the season, but if Ben could open his heart to love once, he can do it again.
Any good detective show needs a dame stringing the gumshoe along. And even though Cat Hardy is a fun nod to Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, Season 2 could bring in someone like Gwen Stacy. Gwen actually visits Spider-Man in the "Noir" comics where she hires him to investigate her father's murder, only to send Spider-Man down a treacherous path.
Gwen's introduction in "Spider-Noir" Season 2 would be the ideal inciting incident. She could give him a job while the two strike up a romance. All the while, Ben Reilly gets drawn into another gang conflict. Of course, it doesn't have to be Gwen. Spider-Man has a surprising number of love interests to pull from.
There will be more nods to the Spider-Verse
Casual audiences were probably first introduced to a noir version of Spider-Man in "Into the Spider-Verse," which involves a bunch of different versions of the superhero colliding together into one reality. But the opening moments of "Spider-Noir" Season 1 hint that a larger multiverse is out there when Ben narrates, "Someone once asked me what universe this was. Strange question that stuck with me all these years later. All I could say for sure was it was the only one I knew of."
Those are some odd statements. People don't just go around asking each other what universe they're in. This narration seems to imply that Ben Reilly has maybe met with some other Spider-People in the past. Of course, this can't be the same version of Spider-Man Noir we saw in "Spider-Verse," since that one said his name was Peter Parker, and the hero in "Spider-Noir" is Ben Reilly.
If Ben is narrating from some future perspective, it's possible he hasn't met any other Spider-People (or some other unidentified traveler) yet in 1933. But if "Spider-Noir" Season 2 leaps forward in time, some other Spider-Man could poke in. Now, the show doesn't need multiversal stakes. A big selling point of the show is that it's a noir story that just so happens to involve superheroes and villains. Another season shouldn't send Ben Reilly to another world but it could play around with the idea of other universes, especially with "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" presumably still coming out in 2027.