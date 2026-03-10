10 Best Alternate History TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For history buffs, there are plenty of movies that revel in historical accuracy, but sometimes getting history wrong is even more work than getting it right. Alternate history stories root their plots in real-world events while also imagining what our world might look like if one or two events had played out differently. Some of our favorite TV shows ask "What if?" and spend hours digging into the intricacies of worlds that are not quite our own.

The beauty of alternate history shows is that they can play with multiple genres at once. You might get to watch a romance in an alternate Victorian-era London or see what modern-day America would look like if it were occupied by Nazis. Yet whether they're tense thrillers or lighthearted comedies, they all present fascinating worlds that viewers can't help losing themselves in. When it came time to rank the best alternate history TV shows, we dug into what critics and fans had to say. Our rankings are based on a mix of Rotten Tomatoes scores and IMDb ratings. All the shows we chose have fascinating worlds to present, but there's a variety of genres here so all kinds of TV fans can find something they'll love.