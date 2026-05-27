Spider-Noir Recreates A Very Stupid Moment From Christopher Reeve's Superman Movies

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Episode 4 — "A Mistake I'll Never Make Again"

Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) in "Spider-Noir" is a very different type of superhero. He drinks and almost seems reluctant to help others unless there's a payday involved. But no matter how different the hero is, some tropes are bound to emerge, and "Spider-Noir" steals a moment straight from "Superman II," one of the best sci-fi movies from 1980 and a formative superhero picture.

In Episode 4 of "Spider-Noir," "A Mistake I'll Never Make Again," Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) visits Ben after his fight with Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell). Cat and Ben have spent a good amount of time together so far, gradually developing a more romantic connection, and it appears Cat has become suspicious that Ben is holding something back. To prove it, Cat throws herself out of a window, forcing Ben to use his webbing to catch her. This confirms that he is in fact the Spider, something she knew Ben wouldn't tell her of his own volition.

It's the same move Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) pulls in "Superman II" when she leaps out of a window so that Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) will fly down and save her, proving he's Superman. Clark still tries to maintain his secret identity and secretly saves Lois by slowing down her fall using his super breath and making an awning appear to catch her. But later, Clark accidentally falls into a fire pit, and Lois realizes his hand isn't burnt at all, which finally reveals his true nature. Both women must think they're pretty wily, but in actuality, this is a very dumb move to make, and it's weird that it's a cliché now.