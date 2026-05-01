5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 1980, Ranked

As technology began to catch up with the imagination of writers during the late 1970s, science fiction films became more and more impressive. By 1980, sci-fi filmmakers had all the tools they needed to make movies with visuals that lived up to the ambition of the stories they wanted to tell. What followed was a decade that would become known for its creative, ambitious work in the genre, taking audiences to faraway planets and other worlds.

It's uncommon for a calendar year to have five banner films within a single genre, but 1980 saw several memorable science fiction films hit cineplexes. From franchise outings that would take on a life of their own and campy comic book adaptations to genuinely thrilling mash-ups of science fiction and horror, 1980 was a great time to be a sci-fi fan, as the following films prove beyond doubt. We've ranked the five best sci-fi films of this landmark year.