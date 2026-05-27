Why Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly Isn't Called Spider-Man In Spider-Noir

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1, Episode 1

He says it right in his opening monologue: Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) is The Spider in "Spider-Noir," not Spider-Man or any other version of that character. Why does that crucial difference exist? To separate a youthful, dewy, and usually teenaged Peter Parker from the well-seasoned Ben — and because it harkens back to Golden Age comic book and radio characters like "The Shadow."

"Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid. Boyish. On his way up," "Spider-Noir" showrunner Oren Uziel explained to Esquire. Uziel explains that they picked the named Ben to differentiate the character from Parker because he's grizzled and middle-aged. Producer Chris Miller confirmed this decision, adding, "[t]his character's very different from the Peter Parker from the movies. He's older and jaded, and not afraid to punch a guy in the face drunkenly."