Where You've Seen Flint Marko From Spider-Noir Before
After a divisive first appearance in live-action nearly 20 years ago in "Spider-Man 3," "Spider-Noir" has given us a brand-new interpretation of one of Spidey's most beloved villains: Flint Marko, aka The Sandman, played by Jack Huston. "Spider-Noir" is more interested in Marko's human identity than his villainous alter ego, with showrunner Oren Uziel honing in on his work as a bodyguard for ruthless Irish mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson). Of the sinister but not quite six villains in the show, Huston is given some of the juiciest material to work with as Marko must frequently reassess personal and professional allegiances. For Huston, this was no doubt a walk in the park, as he's already made memorable appearances in several highly acclaimed crime dramas since his breakout.
The "Spider-Noir" actor is the latest in a long line of talents from the Huston family dynasty, with legendary director John Huston being his grandfather and Oscar-winning star Anjelica Huston being his aunt, but he's long-since carved out a successful niche as a character actor that silences any nepo baby criticism. He first appeared on screens in the mid-2000s in a "Spartacus" TV film for the USA network and steadily kept taking on small roles until landing a show-stopping supporting part in a major HBO series. That will likely have been your introduction to the British actor, but if not, there are several other major movies and series he's appeared in that you may have caught before his "Spider-Noir" turn. Here's where you've seen Flint Marko from "Spider-Noir" before.
Huston made his mark as a memorable Boardwalk Empire character
Jack Huston gave a memorable breakout performance in "Boardwalk Empire" as Richard Harrow, a disfigured former WWI soldier who wears a tin mask to cover one side of his face. The nature of those wounds also impacted the character's speaking patterns, with Huston talking in a low, guttural croak due to Richard's damaged vocal cords. He was introduced in the immediate aftermath of those wounds before being taken into a Chicago bootlegging ring, later becoming a trusted hitman of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) who would often collaborate on hits with Al Capone (Stephen Graham) himself. The character was a mainstay until the fourth season when he was killed in a shootout with New York gangsters in one of the most brutal deaths in "Boardwalk Empire."
The role of Richard Harrow established Huston as one of the go-to guys if you needed a morally slippery and complex antihero. More recently, you'll have seen him in a key supporting role in the fourth season of "Fargo" as crooked cop Odis Weff, another war veteran with highly specific tics. The common thread between these shows and "Spider-Noir" is that Huston is playing wounded war veterans, although his latest role as Flint Marko pushes that in a new direction by adding super powers into the mix. With the Amazon Prime Video series inspired by classic film noir movies like "The Maltese Falcon" (which was directed by Huston's grandfather), the part no doubt hit far closer to home for him.
Huston has been in films directed by Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott
Following Jack Huston's "Boardwalk Empire" breakout, movie roles started coming, and his first major supporting gig saw him cast opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the not-quite-true story film "American Hustle." Huston played mobster Pete Musane, who started an affair with Lawrence's character and whose suspicions that her husband (Christian Bale) was working with the IRS caused the entire plan to unfold. The movie was a big box office hit, making over $250 million from a budget of $40 million, and it pushed Huston into leading man territory.
That first lead role was as the title character in the 2016 remake of biblical epic "Ben-Hur," although that movie underperformed at the box office and gave Huston his first career setback. Thankfully, this didn't stop top-tier talent from wanting to work with the actor. Martin Scorsese cast him in "The Irishman" as Robert F. Kennedy, the brother of JFK and the Attorney General responsible for arresting the labor union leader turned mob fixer Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) at the peak of his powers. After that, he worked with Ridley Scott in "House of Gucci," where he played Domenico De Sole, the long-suffering assistant of Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci.
His working relationship with major filmmakers also inspired him to get behind the camera himself. In 2023, his directorial debut "Day of the Fight" premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival to glowing reviews. He cast several previous co-stars, with Michael Pitt and Steve Buscemi from "Boardwalk Empire" and Joe Pesci from "The Irishman" featuring. He's since been announced to direct a biopic of John Merrick, the Elephant Man, which could go forward after the success of "Spider-Noir" has reminded us what a talent he is in front of the camera.