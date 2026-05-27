After a divisive first appearance in live-action nearly 20 years ago in "Spider-Man 3," "Spider-Noir" has given us a brand-new interpretation of one of Spidey's most beloved villains: Flint Marko, aka The Sandman, played by Jack Huston. "Spider-Noir" is more interested in Marko's human identity than his villainous alter ego, with showrunner Oren Uziel honing in on his work as a bodyguard for ruthless Irish mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson). Of the sinister but not quite six villains in the show, Huston is given some of the juiciest material to work with as Marko must frequently reassess personal and professional allegiances. For Huston, this was no doubt a walk in the park, as he's already made memorable appearances in several highly acclaimed crime dramas since his breakout.

The "Spider-Noir" actor is the latest in a long line of talents from the Huston family dynasty, with legendary director John Huston being his grandfather and Oscar-winning star Anjelica Huston being his aunt, but he's long-since carved out a successful niche as a character actor that silences any nepo baby criticism. He first appeared on screens in the mid-2000s in a "Spartacus" TV film for the USA network and steadily kept taking on small roles until landing a show-stopping supporting part in a major HBO series. That will likely have been your introduction to the British actor, but if not, there are several other major movies and series he's appeared in that you may have caught before his "Spider-Noir" turn. Here's where you've seen Flint Marko from "Spider-Noir" before.