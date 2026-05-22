Tom Hardy's Mobland Season 3 Exit Explained

In spite of the fact that it's one of the most successful programs on Paramount+, "Mobland" has generated enough behind-the-scenes turmoil to keep several tabloids in business. It looks like all of that conflict has finally resulted in its central actor, movie star Tom Hardy, leaving the production.

Per Puck News, Hardy's feud with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser impacted the recently-completed filming of the show's second season. While Hardy allegedly also had problems with other people on the set, that wasn't the only issue. He was reportedly late to shooting multiple times, and often voiced his anger that the show — which, according to him, had been developed to center around his character — had shifted into an ensemble piece spotlighting the program's other A-list talent, like seasoned film and TV star Dame Helen Mirren. Butterworth apparently had enough of Hardy's behavior, resulting in the actor being canned when Butterworth threatened to quit.

While Hardy's reps have not confirmed Puck's report as of this writing, it's hard to imagine Season 3 of "Mobland" without him. His Harry Da Souza is the main focus of the show, and in spite of its sprawling nature it's going to be hard to coax audiences into returning without his presence.