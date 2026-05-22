Where Is Mackenzie Shirilla From Netflix's The Crash Now?

Netflix's documentary "The Crash" tells the tale of a horrific real-life crime; on July 31, 2022, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan were killed when Russo's girlfriend, driver Mackenzie Shirilla, intentionally rammed the vehicle into a brick wall. Though seriously injured, the then 17-year-old Shirilla survived to stand trial, with prosecutors claiming she intentionally accelerated the vehicle before it made impact.

Charged with four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of drug possession, and one count of possessing criminal tools, Shirilla was prosecuted and convicted in 2023 of killing both Flanagan and Russo. The judge gave her two 15-to-life sentences, which she is serving concurrently. With 12 felony counts to her name, she's currently incarcerated at Ohio Reformatory for Women, where she remains as of this writing.

As noted in the Netflix documentary, Shirilla's relationship with Russo was turbulent, with Shirilla reportedly angered that Russo allegedly cheated on her. She was caught by Russo on camera threatening to key his car before the crash. Per statements made by her mother, she had previously threatened to crash her vehicle as an expression of anger or frustration. While all of these statements may have factored into her conviction, Shirilla continues to hope for early release on appeal.