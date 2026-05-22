Where Is Mackenzie Shirilla From Netflix's The Crash Now?
Netflix's documentary "The Crash" tells the tale of a horrific real-life crime; on July 31, 2022, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan were killed when Russo's girlfriend, driver Mackenzie Shirilla, intentionally rammed the vehicle into a brick wall. Though seriously injured, the then 17-year-old Shirilla survived to stand trial, with prosecutors claiming she intentionally accelerated the vehicle before it made impact.
Charged with four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of drug possession, and one count of possessing criminal tools, Shirilla was prosecuted and convicted in 2023 of killing both Flanagan and Russo. The judge gave her two 15-to-life sentences, which she is serving concurrently. With 12 felony counts to her name, she's currently incarcerated at Ohio Reformatory for Women, where she remains as of this writing.
As noted in the Netflix documentary, Shirilla's relationship with Russo was turbulent, with Shirilla reportedly angered that Russo allegedly cheated on her. She was caught by Russo on camera threatening to key his car before the crash. Per statements made by her mother, she had previously threatened to crash her vehicle as an expression of anger or frustration. While all of these statements may have factored into her conviction, Shirilla continues to hope for early release on appeal.
MacKenzie Shirilla's legal travails continue
While "The Crash" might end up being one of the best true crime movies on Netflix, it also stops at a certain place in Mackenzie Shirilla's life. In the meantime, she continues to hope for parole or a successful appeal that will spring her from jail.
Thus far, her lawyers filed a request in 2024 with the Eighth District Court of Appeals in Ohio that was rejected. A second petition requesting post-conviction relief was dismissed in 2026 because she filed the documents a day out of the 365-day eligibility period. Shirilla has since posted an appeal regarding the petition's rejection. Meanwhile, her first parole hearing will occur on October 29, 2037. While she waits for the court to confirm or reject her conviction, she continues to give interviews, and appears in "The Crash" to give her own side of the story about the case.