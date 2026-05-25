There's An Easy Fix For The Old Star Wars Debate About Luke Skywalker's Last Name

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Have you ever wondered why everyone who wanted to keep Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) true identity as Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker's (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) son secret in Star Wars just allowed the kid to be called, well, Skywalker? That's the last name of the Galaxy Far, Far Away's second-baddest villain who would very much like to find his son if at all possible, thank you very much.

Wouldn't it have been prudent to give Luke an alias of some sort? It's doubly strange because it seems like there'd be a massively easy fix for this whole thing: Luke lives on the Lars Homestead when the story begins in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," so why not just name him after the moisture farmers who raised him?

Of course, we all know that George Lucas made the story up in the 1970s, continued to make it up as he went along, and the problem didn't even arise until many years down the line. The entire Star Wars story has grown so sprawling over the decades that these things are only to be expected. Still, from a purely narrative standpoint, there's a potential reason behind the naming choice that's worth considering: maybe Skywalker just isn't the kind of name that people pay attention to. Let's take a look at the various ways this could be true, and why Skywalker being a far more common last name than we thought would be the most reasonable explanation for Star Wars allowing Luke to keep the name.