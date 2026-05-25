There's An Easy Fix For The Old Star Wars Debate About Luke Skywalker's Last Name
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Have you ever wondered why everyone who wanted to keep Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) true identity as Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker's (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) son secret in Star Wars just allowed the kid to be called, well, Skywalker? That's the last name of the Galaxy Far, Far Away's second-baddest villain who would very much like to find his son if at all possible, thank you very much.
Wouldn't it have been prudent to give Luke an alias of some sort? It's doubly strange because it seems like there'd be a massively easy fix for this whole thing: Luke lives on the Lars Homestead when the story begins in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," so why not just name him after the moisture farmers who raised him?
Of course, we all know that George Lucas made the story up in the 1970s, continued to make it up as he went along, and the problem didn't even arise until many years down the line. The entire Star Wars story has grown so sprawling over the decades that these things are only to be expected. Still, from a purely narrative standpoint, there's a potential reason behind the naming choice that's worth considering: maybe Skywalker just isn't the kind of name that people pay attention to. Let's take a look at the various ways this could be true, and why Skywalker being a far more common last name than we thought would be the most reasonable explanation for Star Wars allowing Luke to keep the name.
Skywalker could be an incredibly common name in-universe
The Star Wars movies like to present the Skywalkers as a rare and important lineage. That's why the main group of films is called the Skywalker Saga, for crying out loud. But can we be certain about the uniqueness of the name, really?
Sure, we don't actually see too many Skywalkers in the movies, and the ones we do are all part of one important lineage (plus Daisy Ridley's Rey, who's unrelated but adopts the name). But how many people called Bond do you actually meet in a James Bond movie, or Parkers in a Spider-Man film? You know that there are more folks with those last names out there. It's just that the movies wisely keep them out of frame so we don't start wondering whether hot dog vendor Waldo Bond is an instrumental supporting character when he's really just some dude.
It's a big galaxy. There's every chance that there's a whole bunch of unrelated Skywalkers out there, tending to their scrap yards or having a quiet drink at the nearby Cantina while trying to avoid any stormtrooper scuffles. The movies might not show them to us, but still, one of the most logical reasons for the adults in the room allowing Luke to walk around as a Skywalker would be the simple fact that the name is nowhere near weird enough to really catch Darth Vader or Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) attention.
The Skywalker name could have a grim association with the galaxy's slave trade
So, now that we've introduced the possibility of Skywalker being a reasonably common name in the Star Wars universe, let's take a look at what its etymology and history might be. The first Skywalker we know in the franchise is Shmi Skywalker, Anakin's mother. We know nothing about Shmi's ancestry, or whether Skywalker was their original name. We do, however, know that Shmi lives in slavery, which raises some questions.
In the real world, one of the many awful things about the transatlantic slave trade was that the enslaved Africans were known to be stripped of their given name, which American slave owners found difficult to pronounce. Freed slaves would establish and reclaim their identity by choosing their own last names, with Freeman and Freedman among the more popular ones.
Real names, then, can be rare things for enslaved people. Since this makes it unlikely that Shmi's surname is her original family name, it's worth considering whether the name Skywalker — a freedom-affiliated name that almost sounds like a statement of intent — could be commonly used by people who are enslaved or have been able to escape slavery in the Star Wars universe.
Incidentally, the history of Shmi's name also gives us an additional explanation for Luke not having the last name Lars. Shmi ultimately gained her freedom and married Cliegg Lars (Jack Thompson), which means she was the stepmother of Luke's own de facto stepdad, Owen Lars (primarily portrayed by Joel Edgerton). Because of this direct connection, it would have been a real bad idea to saddle Luke with the Lars surname, especially if a more obfuscating name like Skywalker was available.
It could be a Game of Thrones-style Jon Snow situation
Apart from the aforementioned possibility, there's another scenario that might make the name Skywalker a good one for blending into the background. Skywalker could be to Star Wars — or the Tatooine corner of it, at least — what the last name Snow is to the North on Game of Thrones. In other words, it could be a traditional name for illegitimate children ... or perhaps orphaned ones in the case of Star Wars, considering the franchise's more family-friendly leanings.
This would make "Luke Skywalker" the same kind of name as "Jon Snow" (Kit Harington); an indication of obscure parentage. In other words, a name that would render Luke invisible by default. Since Luke obviously bears little family resemblance to the Lars lineage, calling him Skywalker would enable them to pass him off as an adopted street kid and no one would look at him twice.
This approach would also fit Anakin Skywalker, who has no known father. (Admittedly, this is because he was conceived by midi-chlorians, but good luck explaining that to the society at large.) Granted, Anakin's mom Shmi is also a Skywalker, but that's not an issue, either. Her own parent situation isn't really discussed beyond the fact that the family was captured by pirates, and she either never knew what became of her parents or refused to speak of it. Life in the Outer Rim territories is notoriously violent, and there are presumably parentless children all over the place. As such, Shmi could easily have been adopted herself, or her captors might have assigned her the Skywalker name after she was effectively orphaned.
Rey's final scene is far more powerful if the Skywalker name has this history
If we accept that Skywalker is a reasonably common name that's used almost exclusively by underdogs and people who have gone through countless hardships, it actually elevates the whole Skywalker Saga, thanks to Rey's decision to take the name in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." In doing so, she wouldn't be just attaching herself to this one mega-powerful bloodline that has been the centerpiece of the galaxy's key events for nine movies and change. Quite the opposite, actually: She is symbolically renouncing her imperial heritage — as a Palpatine — and instead taking on a name that's specifically associated with the kind of embattlement and hard knocks that have made up much of her own life. This canon fix makes her final scene of the series far deeper and more meaningful.
One of the most uncomfortable aspects of Star Wars has always been the way it wants you to believe that to be a wondrously powerful figure in the series, you must be be a part of the Skywalker family in one way or another. It would make far more sense if the Skywalkers we meet just happen to have a comparatively common last name with a history of its own, instead of nearly every Skywalker in the galaxy being Force-powered superheroes like Luke Skywalker at his peak.
This way, all sorts of minor passerby characters could be Skywalkers (no relation) and become some of the many hidden details in Star Wars movies without us ever knowing it. This would honestly be a breath of fresh air in a franchise that saddles every minor character with a name and an extensive backstory. For all we know, that one Force-sensitive stablehand at the end of "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" could easily be a stealth Skywalker ... or maybe one of his powerless friends is.