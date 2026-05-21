Star Wars Still Hasn't Fixed One Of Its Most Popular Characters

All hail to the original Glup Shitto — the king of vintage action figures, slash fiction, and the almighty franchise. Praise be to Lord Boba, the once and future star of internet theories, fanart, and cosplay. And rest in peace, for we have killed him. Boba Fett is dead; long live Boba Fett.

Today, we look at a character squandered, beaten to death, or misrepresented, depending on who you ask. Boba Fett is the patron saint of Star Wars side characters, embodying one of the show's guiding principles — that the random guy in the background of a few shots, blessed with a few lines but an extremely rad design, does indeed have a rich, complex backstory. Darth Vader may have been the original subject of fan speculation and intrigue in the Star Wars fandom, but Boba brought a different level of zeal specifically because fans knew so little about him. Now, however, they know entirely too much.

Boba Fett is not the enigma he once was. Over decades of comics, novels, video game appearances, animated television episodes, and his own live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, the once-mysterious bounty hunter has become an often confusing amalgam of disparate eras and creative intentions. Is he a ruthless mercenary? A zealous warrior king? A kindly mayor just trying to give delinquent teenagers a fair shot in this big, crazy world? Indeed, Boba Fett is all of the above, and that's the problem. Through too many attempts, Star Wars has turned the ultimate icon of fandom into a baffling muddle of a character. But don't worry, we can fix him. We can make him better.