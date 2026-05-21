Star Wars Still Hasn't Fixed One Of Its Most Popular Characters
All hail to the original Glup Shitto — the king of vintage action figures, slash fiction, and the almighty franchise. Praise be to Lord Boba, the once and future star of internet theories, fanart, and cosplay. And rest in peace, for we have killed him. Boba Fett is dead; long live Boba Fett.
Today, we look at a character squandered, beaten to death, or misrepresented, depending on who you ask. Boba Fett is the patron saint of Star Wars side characters, embodying one of the show's guiding principles — that the random guy in the background of a few shots, blessed with a few lines but an extremely rad design, does indeed have a rich, complex backstory. Darth Vader may have been the original subject of fan speculation and intrigue in the Star Wars fandom, but Boba brought a different level of zeal specifically because fans knew so little about him. Now, however, they know entirely too much.
Boba Fett is not the enigma he once was. Over decades of comics, novels, video game appearances, animated television episodes, and his own live-action Disney+ Star Wars series, the once-mysterious bounty hunter has become an often confusing amalgam of disparate eras and creative intentions. Is he a ruthless mercenary? A zealous warrior king? A kindly mayor just trying to give delinquent teenagers a fair shot in this big, crazy world? Indeed, Boba Fett is all of the above, and that's the problem. Through too many attempts, Star Wars has turned the ultimate icon of fandom into a baffling muddle of a character. But don't worry, we can fix him. We can make him better.
A brief history of Boba Fett
A child watching through the Star Wars saga with their parents today would first meet Boba Fett in "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," where he's hired by Darth Vader to help capture Han Solo and Leia Organa, all in an effort to lure Luke Skywalker into a trap. And if you were a more casual moviegoer in the late '70s, you likely met him the same way. But that's not actually where Boba Fett debuted.
His first appearance came in an animated segment of the oft-forgotten, otherwise-maligned "Star Wars Holiday Special," which aired on CBS in 1978. An action figure followed the next year — a reward for kids who showed manufacturer Kenner that they had bought at least four other Star Wars figures. That's all to say that if you were really in the fandom, which had already exploded in the wake of the original 1977 film, you were ready for Boba Fett well ahead of the "Empire Strikes Back" premiere date.
That build-up was the result of changes in George Lucas' original plans for the first two Star Wars films. The initial story of Darth Vader was that he'd be more of a mercenary. "I split him up and it was from the early concept of Darth Vader as a bounty hunter that Boba Fett came," Lucas explained in the making-of book "Once Upon a Galaxy," The armor, now know as Mandalorian in design, was originally meant for a sect of Imperial "Super Troopers." And when Lucas was still planning a Star Wars sequel trilogy, Boba was intended for a larger villain role in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi," with the confrontation with Emperor Palpatine saved for later films. That plan wound up scrapped, along with an idea to make him Vader's secret brother. With no love lost, Lucas killed the bounty hunter off in unceremonious fashion, never to be heard from again ...
... oh, wait.
The fall of Boba Fett
In the scholarly study of Boba Fett lore, there is a distinct before and after, with "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" as the dividing line. Prior to that film, he was a font of possibilities — a literal blank slate with endless theories swirling around him like mynocks at the Spellhaus power station. And then, after "Return of the Jedi," he was dead. Until he wasn't.
Boba was formally resurrected in the old Expanded Universe timeline, now known as Star Wars Legends, in Issue #81 of the original "Star Wars" comic series, which started back in 1977. Mere months separated his drop into the mouth of the Sarlacc and his formal resurrection in what would become widely known as the EU. From then on, he was a frequent player in the expanding field of Star Wars novels and comics, and while those storylines aimed to give fans what they had long requested in the form of some major, epic arcs for the character, these early adventures set the stage for the mess we have today.
Boba returned in the foundational and somewhat infamous "Dark Empire" comics, once again hunting Han Solo, as well as other appearances in different sub-series like "Tales from Jabba's Palace." Then in 2002, he returned to the big screen as a child in "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones," where it was revealed that he was actually one of the many clones created on Kamino leading up to the Clone Wars. This fundamental shift in fans' understanding of Boba didn't stop EU writers from plugging him into all manner of extraneous storylines, which ranged from him becoming the ruler of Mandalore to him training Han and Leia's Force-sensitive daughter Jaina.
Disney's Boba Fett problem
By the time Disney bought Lucasfilm and rebooted the Star Wars Expanded Universe, Boba Fett had already been kind of done to death. That's not to say that all of his EU stories are bad, but where his original appeal had always been in a sense of reserved potential and coolness, his EU characterization had become clunky and overladen with too much importance and too many connections to the larger Star Wars lore. EU writers like Daniel Keys Moran built out a strict moral code as a sort of character foundation for Boba Fett, but that strong starting point went in some weird directions over the years, with the character putting his foot down against everything from drug use and rebellion against the government to premarital sex.
The Disney buyout gave a much-needed opportunity to reset the character, whom all fans expected to return again, as he had before. That finally happened in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" with Temuera Morrison in the role — the actor who had previously portrayed Boba's father Jango and the other clones in the prequel trilogy.
Now, finally, we had a fresh start, on a major live-action project, with a fantastic actor in the role. Rumors of a "Boba Fett" movie in the works got fans even more excited, and that fervor continued when the project was changed to a streaming series on Disney+. But then "The Book of Boba Fett" came out and revealed itself to be more of a "Mandalorian" spin-off than an actual starring turn for the longstanding fan favorite. Even for the Boba portion, the series was met with rough reviews, once again casting the character's future in doubt.
Temuera Morrison deserves better
All of this rich history brings us to today. It's been nearly half a decade since "The Book of Boba Fett," and the character has yet to appear again in mainline Star Wars. And it's all the more shameful because at long last, we have someone behind the helmet with a proper foundation for the character, and Disney is wasting him.
Temuera Morrison is one of the most underrated contributors to the modern Star Wars landscape. His emotional intensity, quiet aura, and brutality in action set pieces all match with the core traits that made Boba Fett so popular decades ago. And he even manages to hold that allure with the helmet off — something that, for a long time, seemed like a dicey proposition. Some fans may take issue with his characterization in the show, where he goes from a seemingly ruthless bounty hunter to a more kindly guardian on Tatooine, but going back to the show with some distance now, it's a pretty good balance of his moral code from the EU and his more traditional portrayal in the original films. At least he doesn't tell Princess Leia that the rebellion was immoral for, uh, daring to subvert the laws of an authoritarian regime. Not very punk rock, Old Boba.
Sadly, this newer, better version of Boba got hit by a pair of new problems — a truly dismal run for Star Wars on Disney+, which cast all plans into doubt, and a new, rising star with a very similar look for action figure molds. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) of "The Mandalorian" is, in many ways, what those fans back in the early '80s wanted Boba Fett to be. And as the say in space Westerns, this franchise ain't big enough for the two of us.
We need more Boba Fett, not less
Will we get more big Boba Fett stories in the current canon? Will Temuera Morrison return again beyond simple cameos? Let's hope. "[I'm] shelved, that's all," Morrison said jokingly in an interview with Inverse in March 2026. "Like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I'm going to come out sweeter, darling." While he clearly wants to return to the role, he also spoke very positively of the time he has had back in the bounty-hunting saddle. "At the end of it, we had a great time," he said. "I was honored to be brought back."
And with luck, he will be brought back again. If nothing else, fans know we haven't seen the last of Boba Fett, whether his next turn is on the screen or the page. Looking at what Star Wars has become — a franchise where any swaggy background character could be the next big fan favorite — it all traces back to him. He appears in the original trilogy for just eight minutes, and he has the most expensive vintage action figure sale of all time. The story of Boba Fett is the story of Star Wars, Nerf warts and all.
When asked in an old MTV interview archived by the Boba Fett Fan Club, George Lucas himself seemed baffled as to what made the character so popular. "I don't know why," he said, laughing. "I'm mystified by it. He's a mysterious character. He's a provocative character. He seems like an all powerful character, except he gets killed." If Lucas himself never fully got it, maybe it makes sense that no one else truly has either. But with Morrison still on call, and a "Mandalorian" era team-up movie theoretically still in production, Disney has the chance to make right on half a century of squandered potential.
The answer is still, somehow, more Boba Fett. All hail.