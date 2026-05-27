Who Is Silvermane? Brendan Gleeson's Spider-Noir Villain Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, who you might recognize from the cast of "Braveheart," plays the main villain in "Spider-Noir": Silvermane. While his name sounds like it should belong to a gorilla, he's a ruthless and devious mobster who becomes a serious thorn in the side of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage). In many ways, he's to Ben what Wilson Fisk is to Matt Murdock in "Daredevil: Born Again."

Since "Spider-Noir" takes place in the 1930s, it also occurs during the Prohibition era, when it was illegal to make, sell, and distribute alcohol. But just because booze was illegal didn't mean that people stopped drinking. In the series, Silvermane operates his own enterprise as a bootlegger. It's a profitable business, but he doesn't respond well to anybody encroaching on his turf or meddling in his operations. Silvermane likes his money, and he'll do whatever he can to protect his income streams, though he uses his brains more than brawn. After all, that's why he hires muscle to do his bidding.

"He's kind of a bit of a philosopher," Gleeson told TV Insider. "He will philosophize about how the nature of the world is such that he has no real choice, but he knows and understands that. Of course, he does. So that's why he's a villain."