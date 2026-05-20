The Boys Series Finale Is More Faithful To The Comics Than You Thought

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 – "Blood and Bone"

The bold final season of "The Boys" is over, and fans of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book will notice that the show's ending is suspiciously familiar. While both entities have been distinct for a long time now, with many differences between "The Boys" comic and show, the series finale still manages to be surprisngly faithful to the source material.

Both versions feature an Oval Office showdown involving Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Antony Starr), and a third powerful supe. In the comics, the third party is Black Noir, while Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) assists Billy on the show as Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) largely watches from the sidelines. The battle also ends with Butcher using his crowbar to pry open the head of the supe he holds responsible for Becca Butcher's (Shantel VanSanten) death — Noir in the comic, Homelander on the show.

It doesn't stop there. Both stories go on for a while after Homelander's defeat. Their climactic moment is a big tower showdown between Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) and Butcher over the latter's late-game plan to release the supe virus. Hughie kills Butcher in both versions, but it's made clear that Butcher isn't too keen to use deadly force on his comrade, and doesn't really mind the outcome.