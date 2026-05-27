Ben Reilly Once Bonded With Spider-Man's Most Dangerous Symbiote

"Spider-Noir" gives a version of Ben Reilly the spotlight, but anybody who was around in the '90s remembers how Marvel Comics made him Spider-Man for a brief period of time. Peter Parker is still in the picture, but Reilly takes center stage for the adventures. A memorable storyline sees him bond with the psychotic symbiote known as Carnage.

The '90s was a wild era for comics, and it gets even more out there with "The Clone Saga," which is a Spider-Man story we'd like to see in the MCU. An utterly bizarre part of the arc sees Peter discover that he's actually the clone, and Ben is the original person. This narrative decision is later reversed, but it's the beginning of an event in which Peter loses his powers and Ben assumes the mantle of Spidey in a fresh-looking costume. In the "Web of Carnage" storyline, Spider-Reilly needs to face one of Peter's most dangerous foes: Carnage. Yet the whole ordeal is something of a conundrum, because Carnage's regular host, Cletus Kasady, is safely locked away in Ravencroft, but the symbiote is wreaking havoc on the outside. How?!

Spider-Reilly works with Ravencroft's head of security, John Jameson, to figure out what's going on. However, there's a wicked twist in the tale, as Carnage uses Jameson as his host. It was all a ruse to lure Ben in, so that Carnage could bond with him. Haha, suckers! And thus, Spider-Carnage is born!