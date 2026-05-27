Ben Reilly Once Bonded With Spider-Man's Most Dangerous Symbiote
"Spider-Noir" gives a version of Ben Reilly the spotlight, but anybody who was around in the '90s remembers how Marvel Comics made him Spider-Man for a brief period of time. Peter Parker is still in the picture, but Reilly takes center stage for the adventures. A memorable storyline sees him bond with the psychotic symbiote known as Carnage.
The '90s was a wild era for comics, and it gets even more out there with "The Clone Saga," which is a Spider-Man story we'd like to see in the MCU. An utterly bizarre part of the arc sees Peter discover that he's actually the clone, and Ben is the original person. This narrative decision is later reversed, but it's the beginning of an event in which Peter loses his powers and Ben assumes the mantle of Spidey in a fresh-looking costume. In the "Web of Carnage" storyline, Spider-Reilly needs to face one of Peter's most dangerous foes: Carnage. Yet the whole ordeal is something of a conundrum, because Carnage's regular host, Cletus Kasady, is safely locked away in Ravencroft, but the symbiote is wreaking havoc on the outside. How?!
Spider-Reilly works with Ravencroft's head of security, John Jameson, to figure out what's going on. However, there's a wicked twist in the tale, as Carnage uses Jameson as his host. It was all a ruse to lure Ben in, so that Carnage could bond with him. Haha, suckers! And thus, Spider-Carnage is born!
Spider-Carnage tempted Ben Reilly to embrace the violence
Unlike some modern comic book storylines that are stretched out to the point they can fit over a railway track, "Web of Carnage" is brief, and so is Ben Reilly's time as Spider-Carnage. That doesn't mean it's easy, though, as Ben deals with Marvel's most powerful symbiote and its sinister temptation.
Carnage wants Ben to embrace the dark side and murder Peter Parker. Every time they meet Peter, or others, the symbiote reminds him of all the power he has now and how violence can be freeing. Ben fights the urge, though there are moments in which it appears like he might give in. Ultimately, Spider-Carnage returns to Ravencroft, where John Jameson sets up a high microwave frequency to agitate the symbiote. Even though he warns Ben that it might harm him as well, Ben encourages John to push the limit. Using every ounce of strength and willpower he has, Ben manages to free himself from Carnage.
It's an important moment that symbolizes the heart and determination of Ben. He might not be the original, but he's still a hero who understands that with great power comes great responsibility. It's action like this that will always make him Spider-Man in our hearts.