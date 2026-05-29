5 Essential '90s Cartoons Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

The 1990s were a distinct time in the history of animation. The expansion of cable networks coupled with the proliferation of 24-hour television meant that there was more room than ever for diverse content. Cartoons took full advantage of this, and as such audiences saw an emergence of boundary-pushing shows that challenged what animation could be. There was an increase in animation geared toward adults with "Space Ghost: Coast to Coast" and "King of the Hill," as well as surreal kids' series like "Courage the Cowardly Dog" and "Animaniacs."

Even children's shows dealt with more mature themes, whether it was discreet jokes for parents to pick up on or complex topics like grief, bullying, or racism. This approach was very '90s –- a decade of addressing cultural taboos. While not every '90s cartoon has aged well, the ripple effects of those that succeeded in their risk-taking approach can still be felt today. The following five shows are essential cartoons of the era in their own special ways.