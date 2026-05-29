5 Essential '90s Cartoons Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
The 1990s were a distinct time in the history of animation. The expansion of cable networks coupled with the proliferation of 24-hour television meant that there was more room than ever for diverse content. Cartoons took full advantage of this, and as such audiences saw an emergence of boundary-pushing shows that challenged what animation could be. There was an increase in animation geared toward adults with "Space Ghost: Coast to Coast" and "King of the Hill," as well as surreal kids' series like "Courage the Cowardly Dog" and "Animaniacs."
Even children's shows dealt with more mature themes, whether it was discreet jokes for parents to pick up on or complex topics like grief, bullying, or racism. This approach was very '90s –- a decade of addressing cultural taboos. While not every '90s cartoon has aged well, the ripple effects of those that succeeded in their risk-taking approach can still be felt today. The following five shows are essential cartoons of the era in their own special ways.
Beavis and Butt-Head
The '90s was the era of the "dudebro comedy" –- which combines slapstick, lewd humor, and gross-out behavior. A forefather in this subgenre was "Beavis and Butt-Head" on MTV, a network staking its claim to teen identity at the time. Beavis and Butt-Head as characters represented every immature impulse a teenager could have, snickering through life without a care in the world.
"Beavis and Butt-Head" was the id of our subconscious — the things you shouldn't say or do and the inappropriate humor we find in serious situations. The increasingly absurd ways these characters approached their conflicts is what made the series entertaining. Not only that, but it's also what gave the series its staying power. In addition to the 1996 movie "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," the show has been revived twice in the last 20 years, with the most recent season on Paramount+ finishing up in 2025 and another one confirmed on the way.
Daria
"Daria," a "Beavis and Butt-head" spinoff, was another animated program in the '90s geared toward teens. The show was a bastion of postmodern teen feminism focused on Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff), a sardonic teen who cut through superficiality with searing one-liners. The protagonist along with her best friend, Jane Lane (Wendy Hoopes), were the ultimate representatives of '90s alternative culture, while the supporting cast were great foils to their edginess.
The series is essential '90s in the way it displayed the social tension between increasingly conformist suburbia with people who had woken up to the phoniness of it all. The brilliance of "Daria" was how it balanced satire with earnestness. Characters like Brittany (Lisa Collins), Kevin (Marc Thompson), and even Daria's sister, Quinn (Hoppes) were clearly meant to be satirical teen archetypes, but they were nuanced enough that viewers could empathize with their insecurities. If you've ever wanted a look at teen attitudes from 30 years ago, "Daria" is a must watch.
X-Men: The Animated Series
If you've ever wanted to know what Saturday mornings looked like to kids of the 1990s, look no further than "X-Men: The Animated Series." The show was one of many cartoons that aired on "Fox Kids," a block of children's daytime TV shows that ran from 1990 to 2002. As with the best episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series," "X-Men" was many kids' first introduction to the world of comics, portraying complex storylines, visually exciting action, and believable stakes for the mutants at the center of the series.
"X-Men" did an excellent job adapting arcs from the comics, and provided legitimate depictions of the characters that rival the live-action iterations that came after. It also provided an interesting look at the interpersonal relationships between members of the team. Even if not explicitly educational, all these components invited children to increase their media literacy. But to those who grew up with the series, it's simply peak '90s nostalgia.
Dragon Ball Z
The entrance of anime into the American zeitgeist can be traced back to Cartoon Network's Toonami block at the turn of the millennium. Two shows in that lineup, "Dragon Ball Z" and "Sailor Moon," along with "Pokemon" on the WB network, not only remain some of the best anime shows of all time, but are widely considered the catalysts of widespread anime fandom in the U.S. "Dragon Ball Z" was the most popular Toonami series during its run, so it earns a place on this list.
Kids, especially young boys, were enthralled by how different the series felt to American superhero and animated content. Although dubbed in English, the series maintained the spirit of the Japanese manga, complete with blood, fighting, and insane power-ups. Phrases like "kamehameha" and "super Saiyan" are used unironically by people who grew up watching Goku, Piccolo, and crew.
The animation and dialogue introduced a new kind of storytelling that appealed to adults and children alike. "DBZ" was grittier than American animation and displayed a cathartic range of emotions in its characters. The series is a must watch for anyone curious about anime or its impact on American culture.
Recess
"Recess" is the only series on this list unquestionably made for kids, but it's still worth a watch even for adults. It is comparable to "Rugrats" in that it explored a group of youngsters in their very small worlds.
In "Recess," it was the classroom and of course, the recess playground. The show was simple and charming; it portrayed kids right on the cusp of tweenhood (fourth grade) before becoming "too cool for school." T.J, Spinelli (Ross Malinger/Andrew Lawrence), Vince (Rickey D'Shon Collins), Gretchen (Ashley Johnson), Mikey (Jason Davis), and Gus (Courtland Mead) were wide-eyed, mischievous, and imaginative. The show captured how huge recess was to kids. It wasn't just a break from schooling, but an opportunity for children to act out their own society.
The administrative staff were a fun counterpart to the main clique of kids. Miss Finster (April Winchell) was a low-stakes antagonist to the crew, and teacher Miss Grotke (Allyce Beasley) offered a surprising dose of subtle social justice values. Overall, "Recess" is a great show for revisiting your inner child and remembering the magic of creating youthful adventure with your best buds.