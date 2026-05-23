All 3 Blair Witch Horror Movies, Ranked
It goes without saying that 1999 was a monumental year in filmmaking going into the new millennium. You can see this reflected in that year's highly influential films, like "The Matrix," "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Sixth Sense," and "The Blair Witch Project," an extremely scary found footage horror movie that not only popularized an entire subgenre, but completely changed Hollywood forever. On top of earning a record-breaking $248.3 million on a $35,000 budget (prior to marketing costs and reshoots), the film made revolutionary strides in the world of viral online marketing.
You could interact with "The Blair Witch Project" before the film came out, courtesy of "missing persons" posters of the three fictional filmmakers, an in-depth website chronicling the investigation, and a Sci-Fi Channel mockumentary about the legend's history ("Curse of the Blair Witch"). All this and more helped create the illusion that this was actual found footage someone found deep in the woods of Burkittsville, Maryland. "The Blair Witch Project" was such a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that building a movie franchise from it seemed like a recipe for failure (more on that later), but alas, horror is always going to follow horror traditions.
As of April 2026, there's currently another "Blair Witch" film in development from director Dylan Clark, as well as most of the creative team from the '99 film. With that in mind, let's take a look at all three existing "Blair Witch" movies and see how they stack up against one another, based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings, fan responses, and our own analysis.
3. Blair Witch
- Cast: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid
- Director: Adam Wingard
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Adam Wingard's 2016 reboot was initially shot and marketed as "The Woods," only to blow the doors off Comic-Con that year by revealing that it was actually a secret follow-up to "The Blair Witch Project" all along. The plot of "Blair Witch" follows a group expedition that heads into the Black Forest Hills of Burkittsville, Maryland after James Donahue (James Allen McCune) believes he saw his missing sister Heather — from the original movie — lurking in some recently uploaded footage on YouTube. Naturally, it doesn't take long before the woodland surroundings begin to mess with the curious documentarians to the point of making them lose their minds.
When the surprise factor wears off, what you're left with is a superficial retread that trades dread for a barrage of (to quote Brick Tamland) loooooud noises. There are moments throughout "Blair Witch" that manage to elicit some creep factor, especially with the idea that the forest can manipulate people's perception of time and space. But sadly, it's lost to an obnoxiously predictable found footage movie, with all the jump scare soundcues coming in right on schedule. You're never not aware that you're watching a glossy Hollywood horror movie.
It also doesn't help that the campers are so anonymous not just as characters, but in correlation to each other, that their descent into madness rings completely hollow. A common complaint among the deteractors of the '99 film is that it's slow and nothing happens. "Blair Witch" is the movie that seeks to reckon with this half-baked criticism by luring audiences in with cheap tricks that play to the cheap seats, and it sucks.
2. Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- Cast: Jeffrey Donovan, Erica Leerhsen, Stephen Barker Turner
- Director: Joe Berlinger
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 90 minutes
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Artisan Entertainment wanted to immediately capitalize on the overwhelming success of "The Blair Witch Project" by rushing out a sequel the following year without any input from its creative team. What they landed on was "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2," a meta-sequel that mostly dropped the found footage angle in favor of a more conventionally shot feature that presents itself as a fictionalized version of "actual events."
The 2000 film picks up in the wake of the first film's phenomenon and how it transformed Burkittsville into a tourist hotspot, with fans and weirdos alike making life difficult for the locals. Among them is a Blair Witch tour group hoping to capture any kind of supernatural phenomena, only for them to become embroiled in their own loss of memory and reality.
For critics and audiences alike, "Book of Shadows" is understandably considered one of the worst horror sequels ever. It's a pretty bad movie on account of its terrible performances, incoherent structure, and laughably dated character archetypes. But unlike Adam Wingard's "Blair Witch," it actually had the ambition to try something different. The psychological horror movie that director Joe Berlinger set out to make was clearly butchered in the editing room by Artisan, who wanted a more traditional genre outing. You can see glimmers of the movie that could have been in the final edit, even if it would have suffered from a lot of the same problems. Grappling with disturbing thematic material like murder, miscarriage, and fan psychosis doesn't amount to a whole lot when the film's presentation of them is incredibly boring.
1. The Blair Witch Project
- Cast: Rei Hance (formerly Heather Donahue), Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams
- Directors: Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 81 minutes
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Countless horror films attempted to recapture what made "The Blair Witch Project" so special, but the truth is that they never could. It's the perfect marriage of terror, authenticity, and cultural osmosis that hasn't diminished in the decades since its release. Its brilliance in presenting the horror movie plot of three film students becoming lost in the woods is matched by the catharsis that never arrives. Viewers are left as cold and stranded as Heather, Josh, and Mike, with no one running to provide easy answers as to what's going on.
While there's a great deal of fear regarding a potential presence in the woods tormenting them, the film's greatest terror derives from watching these kids deteriorate before our eyes. Chasing the validity of a local legend sends our trio spiraling in an achingly real paranoia that's more frightening than the sight of any witch could ever be.
Shot in eight days, "The Blair Witch Project" is one of the best examples of how your entire world can be slowly taken away from you in the blink of an eye without you even realizing it's happening. The camera is simultaneously a historian, voyeur, and a tool of psychological warfare. The film contains the purest ethos of found footage, considering the fact that we're seeing this means that everyone involved is predestined to a tragic fate, and it's stomach-churningly scary. The screams of fear, guilt, and utter hopelessness echo through overwhelming darkness. It's not one of the best found footage movies ever made, it's the best found footage film ever made.