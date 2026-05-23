All 3 Blair Witch Horror Movies, Ranked

It goes without saying that 1999 was a monumental year in filmmaking going into the new millennium. You can see this reflected in that year's highly influential films, like "The Matrix," "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Sixth Sense," and "The Blair Witch Project," an extremely scary found footage horror movie that not only popularized an entire subgenre, but completely changed Hollywood forever. On top of earning a record-breaking $248.3 million on a $35,000 budget (prior to marketing costs and reshoots), the film made revolutionary strides in the world of viral online marketing.

You could interact with "The Blair Witch Project" before the film came out, courtesy of "missing persons" posters of the three fictional filmmakers, an in-depth website chronicling the investigation, and a Sci-Fi Channel mockumentary about the legend's history ("Curse of the Blair Witch"). All this and more helped create the illusion that this was actual found footage someone found deep in the woods of Burkittsville, Maryland. "The Blair Witch Project" was such a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon that building a movie franchise from it seemed like a recipe for failure (more on that later), but alas, horror is always going to follow horror traditions.

As of April 2026, there's currently another "Blair Witch" film in development from director Dylan Clark, as well as most of the creative team from the '99 film. With that in mind, let's take a look at all three existing "Blair Witch" movies and see how they stack up against one another, based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings, fan responses, and our own analysis.