5 Worst Things Spock Ever Did On Star Trek, Ranked

Ever since "Star Trek: The Original Series" first aired, Spock (originally played by Leonard Nimoy, and lately by Ethan Peck, pictured above) has remained one of the franchise's most recognizable characters. Even among folks who have never seen the show, Spock's iconic pointy ears and meaningful Vulcan salute have become emblematic of the franchise for generations. And between his deep and abiding bromance with Captain Kirk (first played by William Shatner) and Spock's deadpan delivery of Trek's sassiest quips, he's also one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

But, as tends to be the case with Vulcans, hidden below that sweetly sarcastic science geek persona is a well of powerful emotions — not to mention the potential for generating some of the Alpha Quadrant's messiest crashouts.

Sure, Spock did once put the needs of the many above the needs of himself, but it's not like he hasn't engaged in his share of cancellation-worthy behavior. From midseason meltdowns to Vulcan main character syndrome, here's our breakdown of the five worst things on Spock's bad behavior resume, ranked from obnoxious to downright villainous.