5 Must-Watch Psychological Thriller Movies With Endings You Won't Forget

Christian Bale was already a rising star in 2004 following his iconic turn in "American Psycho" a few years prior, but he was still a year off from the explosion in stardom that would come following "Batman Begins." That year, Bale starred in the Brad Anderson and Scott Kosar psychological thriller "The Machinist" — a film that gained little attention at the time and grossed just $8.6 million on a $5 million budget, despite strong reviews. The story follows Bale as the eponymous machinist, Trevor Reznik, who struggles with mounting bouts of insomnia and paranoia.

"The Machinist" is probably most famous today for Bale's downright unsettling body transformation, which saw him drop 63 pounds to a film weight of 122. Bale lived on water, coffee, and an apple a day to achieve the weight. The tale only became more famous when the star quickly bulked up for his debut as Bruce Wayne.

While the metanarrative has dominated the discourse around the movie for years, the film itself is far more interesting — a claustrophobic, melancholic, isolating story about a man who sees clues and patterns everywhere, all pointing to some grand mystery he can't quite remember. It reads like an elongated "Twilight Zone" episode — in the best way — and the ending of "The Machinist" is one of the best "pieces all falling into place" moments you'll find outside of "The Usual Suspects."