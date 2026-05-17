5 Movies Like Send Help You Need To Watch Next

If you've ever heard (or read) the jokey Internet saying "I support women's rights and I also support women's wrongs" and laughed, then "Send Help" is a perfect movie for you. Directed by horror master Sam Raimi and led by Rachel McAdams — who reunited with Raimi after he felt that she was underutilized on his Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — the 2026 release "Send Help" is a wild ride from beginning to end, anchored by a typically phenomenal performance from consummate performer McAdams.

When "Send Help" opens, we meet McAdams' Linda Liddle, a woman stuck in a dead-end corporate job who's hoping for a promotion ... and is cruelly rebuffed by Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien), the son of Linda's former boss who basically inherited the company. When Bradley agrees to take Linda on a business trip aboard a private jet as a sort of consolation prize, the plane crashes on what appears to be a remote island — and unfortunately for Bradley, he has no idea how to survive. Fortunately for Linda, a superfan of "Survivor" who even made an audition tape for the long-running reality competition series, knows exactly what to do, and before long, Bradley realizes he needs to lean on Linda if he wants to survive.

"Send Help" takes so many wild twists and turns throughout its run time that it'll keep you absolutely enthralled — but when you're done, what should you watch next? You'll need a decently strong stomach for a lot of these picks — and for "Send Help," for that matter — but if you're looking for a shocking, satisfying story where a woman behaves badly for all the right reasons, we've got you covered. Here's what you need to watch if you love "Send Help."